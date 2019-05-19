Co-presented by

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Final Phase voting LIVE Updates: After TMC, TDP moves EC over Narendra Modi's Kedarnath visit

Politics FP Staff May 19, 2019 15:57:41 IST
  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:57 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Three people held for assaulting cops at booth

    At Kaimur in Bihar, three people assaulted police officers on booth number 67, at Bhabhua. One was injured. Voting was haulted for an hour. Kaimur SP has  confirmed the arrest of criminals.

    Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Nitish Kumar condemns Pragya Singh Thakur's Godse remark

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday condemned BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a "patriot", asserting that his party JD(U), an ally of BJP, will not tolerate any remark in support of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

    "It is condemnable, we don't agree with such views. Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation. Suspending her from the party is their own matter. Giving a reaction or taking action is an internal matter of their party. As much as we are concerned, we will not tolerate this kind of view," he told reporters in Patna after casting his vote for the Lok Sabha polls.

  • 15:54 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Six villages in Buxar boycott elections

    Six villages in Sadar block — Balua, Govindpur, Karai, Pulia, Balrampur and Koderma — under Buxar Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted elections as roads have not been constructed in the area. Zero votes were cast in booths number 157, 162, 168, 169 and 177 until 12 o’clock. District Magistrate Raghvendra said that he had appealed to the residents to vote, but they were adamant.

    By Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:50 (IST)

    Villagers boycott polls across states

    Irked with the Hata Sugar Mill for not purchasing produce from farmers, villagers of Naika Chhapra in Kushinagar have boycotted the polls and instead registered their protest by bringing sugarcanes in tractors to polling booths. 

    In Bihar's Nalanda, villagers of Badhari in Rajgir boycotted elections over unconstructed roads. The presiding officer, Mohammad Avid Hussain, visited people at their homes to ask to vote.

    Ganesh Prasad and Gopal Giri/ 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:45 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Nalanda villagers beat up poll officer

    Irked over not having roads in the area, residents of Chandaura village of Rajgir district, part of Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency, allegedly beat up a poll officer. Villagers were protesting against the election and called for a boycott. Block Development Officer, Ranjan Lal Nigam reached the village to convince voters. The villagers have also damaged EVM machines of Chandaura booth number 299.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:43 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Rohtas observer removes all officials over discrepancies

    An observer of Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency removed all deployed election officers including the presiding officer at Khurmabad booth. This was because after inspection he found that the register and EVM did not match.

    Ganesh Prasad/ 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:41 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Poll official suspended for negligence of duty

    An employee of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution company, Ramesh Ratan was suspended over charges of negligence in election duty in Khandwa. He didn’t arrange for facilities like drinking water in the booth. CEO of local body Punasa Rakesh Tiwari has issued a suspension order after finding he was negligent while carrying out his duty.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:39 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates

    Jamtara villagers boycott polls

    Villagers of Baag Dhara under Jamtara Assembly constituency in Jharkhand boycotted the polls, protesting lack of basic amenities like handpumps and roads in their village. Senior officials of district administration have promised speedy resolution of their grievances and had been trying to persuade the protesters to vote. Jamtara is under the Dumka parliamentary constituency which is witnessing a high voltage political duel between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren and Bhartiya Janata Party's Sunil Soren.

    Anand Dutta/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:36 (IST)

    TDP moves EC over Narendra Modi's Kedarnath visit

    After TMC, the TDP has approached the Election Commission, alleging poll code violation by Narendra Modi over his Kedarnath visit. CNN-News18 quoted TDP president Chandrababu Naidu as saying in his letter to the EC that Modi was "canvassing in disguise".

    According to ANI, the letter said: "Modi has gone to Badrinath and Kedarnath on an official visit. All the private activities done by him during his pilgrimage are being displayed and continuously telecast, which is a clear violation of the MCC."

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:34 (IST)

    Punjab election voting latest updates

    Sangrur sees clash between Congress workers

    Polling had to be stopped for half an hour at Eelwal village of Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency when two factions of Congress workers clashed with each other outside the polling station. Three persons were injured have been admitted to a hospital. The clash took place between loyalists of local Congress factions.

    Sukhcharan Sukhi/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:25 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Silence looms at voting centres in Mandsaur 

    High mercury levels kept voters out of polling booths in Madhya Pradesh's Mandaur. A case in point is the booth in the photograph, where polling officials sat amidst non-activity as the day progressed. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:23 (IST)

    Punjab election polling latest updates

    Dalit voters in Sangrur villages claim they voted 'NOTA' for being ignored by successive govts

    The Dalit community in many villages of Sangrur LS constituency claimed they pressed NOTA. Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) led the campaign in Malwa belt of Punjab asking Dalits who have been ignored by successive governments to press NOTA.

    Gurpreet Singh, member of Sangrur district committee, said, "As the successive state governments have failed to provide a part of common land in all villages to the Dalit community, it was decided that the community members will press NOTA." 

    As per the rules, one third of panchayat land had to be reserved for members of Dalit community for agricultural purposes. The land is alloted through auction for one year.

    By Sukhcharan Preet/101Reporters

  • 15:18 (IST)

    West Bengal election polling latest updates

    TMC candidates Madan Mitra's car attacked in North 24 Parganas

    TMC leaders Madan Mitra was allegedly attacked in Kankinara in North 24 Parganas. CNN-News18 reported that crude bombs and bricks were hurled at Madan's car, after which BJP and TMC cadres clashed in the area.

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise voter turnout for final phase till 3 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 36.20%
    Chandigarh 37.50%
    Himachal Pradesh 45.38%
    Madhya Pradesh 46.51%
    Punjab 39.38%
    Uttar Pradesh 38.01%
    West Bengal 51.59%
    Jharkhand 55.88%

  • 15:10 (IST)

    West Bengal election polliing latest updates

    Rahul Sinha's convoy blocked in Kolkata

    TMC workers held protests against BJP's North Kolkata candidate Rahul Sinha in Kolkata and blocked the BJP leader's convoy, according to reports.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:06 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Indore booth-level officer accused of placing BJP flag in booth

    Former MLA Satya Narayan Patel has filed a complaint with the District Election Officer alleging that a booth-level officer had placed a flag of BJP inside the polling booth. The booth which the BLO is attached to is situated at Badi Gwaltoli ward number 48, part of Indore Lok Sabha constituency.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:58 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Polling officer faints in Indore heat

    Polling officer Shashi Kumar Gauhar fainted at Indore's booth number 207 while voting was on today. Dr Meena Sisodia, who was present at the booth performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on her after which he gained consciousness. The officer was later sent to the district hospital for further treatment.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:57 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates

    Garda Jungel villagers boycott polls over drinking water

    Voters at the Garda Jungel village are boycotting the polls over issue of drinking water. The village is located in Robertsganj Lok Sabha area in Sonbhadra district.

    By Sunil Tiwari/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:53 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election latest updates

  • 14:52 (IST)

    West Bengal election polling latest updates

    Central forces directly taking orders from BJP: TMC

    In a statement, the TMC said, "Today, in Bengal, central forces are brutally torturing and intimidating common citizens, especially the marginalised. Even physically handicapped persons (are) being tortured. Central forces are also threatening voters 'kamal dabao nahi toh thok dega'.

    "Central forces are directly taking orders from the BJP candidates and party functionaries, clearly violating the orders of the Electon Commission. However, the Election Commission has not taken any action."

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:45 (IST)

    Jharkhand election polling latest updates

    Poor arrangement for differently-abled, senior citizens in Shillangi force them to walk, cycle to polling booth

    The district administration's laxity in making arrangements for facilitating PwD (people with disabilities) voters, as mandated by Election Commission of India, was evident in hypersensitive, Naxal-affected Shilangi polling centre in the district, where elderly and specially-abled voters were forced to either walk or ride bicycles for as much as five kilometres to cast their vote.

    By Anand Dutta/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:35 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election latest updates

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:30 (IST)

    Punjab election voting latest updates

    One person detained for posting photographs of voting 
     

    The Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Punjab has asked the Ludhiana District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal to look into media reports on people posting photos of votes being cast on EVMs.

    The District Administration has tracked down social media details of at least one person who shared a similar post. This information was then passed on to the Commissioner of Police, and the person was detained. Police are now investigating the matter.

    Prabhjot Singh/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:25 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Khandwa voters donate blood

    A special blood donation camp was set up at Khandwa by the JPB Club Blood Donation Group where voters are donating blood on the occasion of polling.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • 14:12 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Latest state-wise polling figures from EC

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 36.20%
    Chandigarh 37.50%
    Himachal Pradesh 43.68%
    Madhya Pradesh 46.03%
    Punjab 37.89%
    Uttar Pradesh 37.00%
    West Bengal 49.79%
    Jharkhand 52.89%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:11 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest update

    Police, villagers clash in Patna villager

    A major clash was reported at Dulhin Bazar village of Patna where villagers allegedly attacked the police force at booth numbers 101 and 102. Police used mild force to disperse the mob. Villages alleged police of not allowing voters to cast their votes. A police source said that cops shot blanks in the air but officials are yet to confirm it.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:55 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Polling centre 10 km away, 800 voters boycott polls

    About 800 villagers from Shakateshgarh in Mirzapur have been boycotting the polls because the polling centre is 10 kilometres away from their village. The administration is trying its best to convince them but no one from the village has gone to vote yet.

    Gopal Giri/101Reporters

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise figures of voter turnout till 1.30 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 36.20%
    Chandigarh 37.50%
    Himachal Pradesh 39.15%
    Madhya Pradesh 45.74%
    Punjab 37.86%
    Uttar Pradesh 37.00%
    West Bengal 49.79%
    Jharkhand 52.89%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:50 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Poll officers missing after clash with voters

    Two poll officers are missing after a major clash was reported at Dulhin Bazar village of Patna where villagers allegedly attacked the police force at booth numbers 101 and 102.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:49 (IST)

    EVM malfunctions hold up polls across nation once again

    EVM malfunctions have been reported from Pataliputra constituency's Maner in Bihar since morning. Voting was haulted at booth number 181 since noon. Officials say machines will be repaired soon. In booth numbers 179, 180 and 181, no arrangements have been made for voters to avoid heat as they stand and wait while a power cut renders the booth functional.  

    Voters have been waiting for more than half an hour at the Chakiya polling booth in Chandauli as the EVM has developed a fault and the master trainer is yet to reach the booth. Voting at Dhichorva polling booth number 294 in the same seat started with a delay of several hours.

    Voting was also halted at booth number 205, part of Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency, due to EVM malfunction.

    Voting began with a sizeable delay at booth numbers 281 and 296 in Kumhrar assembly segment, under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Locals alleged no officials had bothered to change the EVMs of Muslim majority booths even though the machines had not been working.
     

    Ganesh Prasad, Umesh Kumar Ray, Santosh Kumar /101Reporters

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Varanasi election voting latest updates

    Ajay Rai says no development permanent in city

    Congress's Ajay Rai who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, said after casting his vote at a polling booth here earlier on Sunday, "Work is being carried out in Varanasi on a temporary basis, nothing is permanent."

  • Kerala election voting latest updates

    Women bare face for repolls after original voting marred by 'bogus' charge

    Women voters turned up without face-covering veils to cast their votes in seven polling booths under Kasargod and Kannur constituencies in Kerala, where bogus voting was confirmed on 23 April. The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) had urged the Election Commission not to allow women with covered faces to cast their votes.

    The commission had deputed women officials in all the booths to identify such women and facilitate their votes. Most of the booths recorded 50 percent polling till 1 pm. The polling in all these booths was above 80 percent in the 23 April polling. 

    Photo by P Sasi

  • 13:23 (IST)

    Punjab election voting latest updates

    Amarinder votes, so does Navjot Singh Sidhu and Navjot Kaur Sidhu

    On two sides of the Congress war in West Bengal, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu all cast their votes on Sunday. While Amarinder voted at Patiala, the Sidhus voted in Amritsar.

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Murli Manohar Joshi casts vote

    Senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi cast his vote at a polling booth in Varanasi. Joshi had requested to not be nominated as a BJP candidate amidst much controversy.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:19 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates

    Pakur cop removed from poll duty after 'pressurising' voters to cast ballot for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

    Farid Alam, a police officer posted at booth number 11, Government Middle School, in Maheshpur block of Pakur in Jharkhand has been removed from poll duty with immediate effect by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, DC Chaudhary after he was accused of pressurising voters to vote for a particular candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. After a protest by voters, the complaint was escalated to DC who removed Alam from the polling booth.

    Anand Dutta/101Reporters

  • 13:15 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Crude bomb explosion in north Kolkata

    A crude bomb explosion took place in the Kolkata Uttar constituency in the Girish Park area, News18 reported. This is the first incident of a bomb blast in Kolkata. At least two incidents of crude-bombs being thrown were reported in the Barasat and Basirhat constituencies in the morning.

    Extra personnel of central security forces have been deployed in the city, the report said. The BJP blamed the TMC for the incidents of violence. Nilanjan Roy, a BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour, was also allegedly attacked by TMC in Budge Budge.  

    With inputs by A Ghose/101 Reporters

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Here are the latest state-wise figures on voter turnout

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 18.90%
    Chandigarh 22.30%
    Himachal Pradesh 28.77%
    Madhya Pradesh 30.59%
    Punjab 25.35%
    Uttar Pradesh 24.42%
    West Bengal 34.25%
    Jharkhand 32.17%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Tej Pratap files FIR against journalist who 'smashed' his windshield, says his guards did nothing

    Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that his bouncers did not do anything. "I was leaving after casting my vote when a photographer hit the windscreen of my car. I have filed an FIR in the incident. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me," he said.

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Tej Pratap Yadav's security guards beat up journalist who 'smashed' his windshield 

    Tej Pratap Yadav's personal security guards in Patna allegedly beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car. Tej Pratapwas leaving after casting his vote at Veterinary College in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. The former RJD leader has filed an FIR in the incident.  According to eyewitnesses, Tej Pratap was travelling in an e-rickshaw which ran over the feet of a media person.  

    With inputs from Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh election voting latest updates

    WATCH: 102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi who first voted in 1951 casts ballot

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Punjab election voting latest updates

    Amarinder says polling peaceful in state

    Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said by and large elections have been peaceful in Punjab, "One incident of murder was reported from Tarn-Taran but initial police report says it was a case of personal enmity. We will beat both Akali Dal and BJP.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:49 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates

    Disabled woman forced to crawl to reach booth

    Sumitra Devi, a registered person with disability, was forced to almost crawl to reach a booth at Jamtara in Jharkhand, which lacked basic facilities for the disabled

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:45 (IST)

    Jharkhand election voting latest updates

    Woman faints after standing in heat

    In Jharkhand's Rajmahal, a woman, who was waiting for her turn to vote at booth number 194 fainted in the heat. The woman was revived by fellow voters and polling officials who administered ORS to her.

    Anand Dutta/101Reporters

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    BJP leader Manoj Sinha casts vote

    Union Minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha cast his vote at a polling booth in Ghazipur.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:38 (IST)

    Punjab election voting latest updates

    Congress worker killed, family blames Akali Dal

    A Congress worker was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed as soon as he came out from the polling booth in village Sarhli of Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab. The deceased has been identified as Bunty. Victim's family alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal workers attacked and killed Bunty. 

    Siddharth Arora/101Reporters

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Here are the state-wise figures at noon

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 18.90%
    Chandigarh 22.30%
    Himachal Pradesh 27.62%
    Madhya Pradesh 29.48%
    Punjab 23.45%
    Uttar Pradesh 23.16%
    West Bengal 32.15%
    Jharkhand 31.39%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:29 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    People pelt stones at cops after long wait in queue 

    In Ekona of Badhara in Bihar's Arrah, booth numbers 49 and 50 saw voters who had stood in line to cast their votes for a long time in the heat, pelt stones at a police officer. A police officer was injured. Senior officials reached on time to bring the situation under control.

    Ganesh Prasad/ 101 reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:26 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    SP alleges 300 Muslim voters' names deleted

    Samajwadi Party (SP) has alleged that as many as 300 Muslim voters names on the voter list at booth number 334, 335 and 336 in Chandauli have been deleted. The party has demanded action from the Election Commission.

    Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:18 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
     

    BJP, Congress workers clash in Ratlam

    Two groups, belonging to BJP and Congress parties according to eyewitnesses, attacked each other with sticks near booth number 201 in Petlawad of Umarkot, which is a part of Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency. Police reached the spot and detained members of both parties. Workers of the two parties had gathered near the booth and started arguing over political issues.

    Police said they used mild force to disperse the mob but denied that it was a clash among rival members parties.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Varanasi election voting latest updates

    Shalini Yadav performs pujas before setting out to vote

    Gathbandhan candidate Shalini Yadav who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi performed pujas at her house before going to cast her vote.

    Gopal Giri/101Reporters

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Final Phase Voting LATEST News and Updates; (National Pollsters To Release Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results Today): After TMC, the TDP has approached the Election Commission against the alleged poll code violation by Narendra Modi with his Kedarnath visit. CNN-News18 quoted TDP president Chandrababu Naidu as saying in his letter to the EC that Modi was "canvassing in disguise". According to ANI, the letter said: "Modi has gone to Badrinath and Kedarnath on an official visit. All the private activities done by him during his pilgrimage are being displayed and continuously telecast, which is a clear violation of the MCC."

TMC workers held protests against BJP's North Kolkata candidate Rahul Sinha in Kolkata and blocked the BJP leader's convoy, according to reports.

Farid Alam, a police officer posted at booth number 11, Government Middle School, in Maheshpur block of Pakur in Jharkhand has been removed from poll duty with immediate effect by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, DC Chaudhary after he was accused of pressurising voters to vote for a particular candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. After a protest by voters, the complaint was escalated to DC who removed Alam from the polling booth.

Women voters turned up without face-covering veils to cast their votes in seven polling booths under Kasargod and Kannur constituencies in Kerala, where bogus voting was confirmed on 23 April. The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) had urged the Election Commission not to allow women with covered faces to cast their votes.

The commission had deputed women officials in all the booths to identify such women and facilitate their votes. Most of the booths recorded 50 percent polling till 1 pm. The polling in all these booths was above 80 percent in the 23 April polling.

Tej Pratap Yadav's personal security guards in Patna allegedly beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car. Tej Pratap was leaving after casting his vote at Veterinary College in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. The former RJD leader has filed an FIR in the incident. According to eyewitnesses, Tej Pratap was travelling in an e-rickshaw which ran over the feet of a media person.

A Congress worker was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed as soon as he came out from the polling booth in village Sarhli of Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab. The deceased has been identified as Bunty. Victim's family alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal workers attacked and killed Bunty.

BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra has alleged that TMC workers were covering their faces at a Jadavpur booth and giving proxy votes. Shortly after he made this allegation, Hazra said TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. Hazra's own car was also allegedly attacked. "We also rescued our three polling agents. TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote," he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s photo has been replaced with someone else's on the voter identification list at the Veterinary College booth, where Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti voted and where he will vote, in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. Polling officials have said that Tejashwi will not be facing problems when he comes in to vote. An investigation on the goof-up is underway.

Voters are staging a sit-in protest outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat, alleging that TMC workers are not allowing them to cast their votes. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu told ANI, "Hundred people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote."

Even though polling began peacefully in violence-torn West Bengal, an incident of bombing was reported outside Deganga's booth number 66/67 in Basirhat. It has been alleged that some unidentified men came riding a bike, hurled a few bombs and as soon as forces rushed in, left the bike there and fled away. Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan, the Basirhat candidate, has arrived to cast her vote.

Jharkhand has so far led the footfall of voters, with 11.05 percent voter turnout recorded at 9.20 am. Polling booths in urban areas of Ludhiana constituency witnessed low footfall in the early hours of voting. Punjab recorded one of the the lowest voter turnout figures, along with hilly Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.20 am.

No phase of this election has been without EVM failures and Phase 7 was no exception. Voting has still not begun at booth number 29, under Arrah Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, due to EVM malfunction. At Bihar's Chandauli, voting has been halted for more than an hour at Fattepur's booth number 35 and Chakiya Development Block's booth number 274 owing to EVM glitches.

Voting could not be started at booth number 108 in Uttar Pradesh's Mau as EVMs there have developed some sort of snag. EC officials are replacing the machines. Polling has just resumed at booth number 155 in Madhya Vidyalaya Beni Bigha, under Patliputra constituency after 40 minutes after a malfunctioning EVM was replaced. Voters allege that poll officers reached the booth 20 minutes late and found the glitch in the machine.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and the Trinamool Congress's candidate from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at polling booth number 208 in South Kolkata Parliamentary constituency. After casting his ballot Abhishek emerged with criticism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said "Watever he (the PM) said in his meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so I'll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I'll drag him to the court and do the needful."

Two NDA chief ministers, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath and Bihar's Nitish Kumar were one of the first to cast their votes at Gorakhpur and Patna respectively on Sunday.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, one of the most bitterly fought in recent memory, will come to a close Sunday when polling will be held in 59 constituencies including in Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to retain the seat.

Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

Over 10.01 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reportedly trekked 2 kilometres to a Kedarnath cave and on the request of mediapersons accompanying him, allowed cameras to take initial photos. His meditation, reported ANI, will begin in a few hours and will last until tomorrow morning. No media or personnel will be allowed in the vicinity of the cave at that time, the agency has reported sources as having said.

In the aftermath of comments by Janata Dal (Secular) leaders H Vishwanath and Basvaraj Horatti, signalling discord in the JD(S)-Congress alliance once again, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, said on Saturday that it is time for leaders of his party to fall in line and stop contradicting each other. "We are on the verge of formation of a new government at the Centre. At this juncture where all efforts are being made to form non-BJP government at the Centre, the contradictory statements by leaders of coalition partners Congress-JDS may mar such efforts," he said.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. Poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Deol in Pathankot on Friday night, after the silent period came in force. They also found that a loud speaker was used in the public meeting in which around 200 people were present.

Responding on media reports of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recusing himself from the panel's meetings to discuss poll code violations, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the "erosion of institutional integrity" was "the hallmark" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. In a tweet, he dubbed the poll panel the "Election Omission."

Reports have said that Election Commission member Ashok Lavasa had allegedly sent three letters and several notes over the last 10 days, asking for his dissent to be recorded. These were allegedly ignored by the Election Commission, leading to a final letter sent by him, in which he said he will skip the poll panel meetings. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora described these reports as "unsavory" and "avoidable".

A day after making an appearance at his first-ever press conference as prime minister, and with Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election all wrapped up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand's pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath. Modi arrived at the hill shrine of Kedarnath in a chopper and walked from the helipad to the Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

On the way, he also greeted people who were standing at a distance to get a glimpse of the prime minister.

In the temple, Modi sat on the floor in front of the deity and performed rituals.

He also took rounds of the sanctum-sanctorum as per Hindu practice of worship. He also stepped out of the temple premises and greeted the crowd. People gathered around the temple also greeted the Prime Minister with loud chants of "Har Har Mahadev".

This is Modi's fourth visit in three years.

Modi flew 1.5 lakh kilometres and addressed 142 public rallies during the most extensive campaign for a Lok Sabha election since Independence, BJP president Amit Shah said Friday.

In what is rumoured to be some heavy duty post-campaign strategising, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning. He is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, and Uttar Pradesh alliance partners Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. Yesterday, Naidu had met Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

Opposition parties have lost no time in taking swipes at Narendra Modi's maiden press conference on Friday, where he did not entertain even a single impromptu question. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the presser seemed "like last episode of Mann ki Baat aired on TV instead of radio".

Loktantrik Janata Dal party chief Sharad Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot and party chief Rahul Gandhi too made fun of the fact that Modi was not asked any questions in the meet.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 15:57:41 IST

