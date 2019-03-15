Lok Sabha Election 2019: EC says West Bengal has maximum first-time voters, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: West Bengal has the maximum number of first-time voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to Election Commission data, 20.1 lakh first-time voters will be exercising their franchise in West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have 16.7 lakh and 13.6 lakh first-time voters, respectively.

The number of people eligible to vote in Lok Sabha polls beginning next month has increased by 8.4 crore as compared to the 2014 general election, and these include 1.5 crore "young voters" who are in the 18-19 age group and would exercise their franchise first time.

Over 1.5 crore voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. These "young voters" constitute 1.66 percent of the total electors.

Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have 12.8 lakh, 11.9 lakh, 8.9 lakh and 5.3 lakh first-time voters, respectively. Delhi has 97,684 first-time voters.

The Lok Sabha elections will begin on 11 April and continue for over a month till 19 May across seven phases. The counting of votes will be held on 23 May, the Election Commission announced on Sunday, kick-starting a mega electoral battle.

