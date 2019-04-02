Lok Sabha Election 2019: Congress fields candidates for all 25 seats in Rajasthan ahead of filing nominations

Jaipur: The Congress has fielded candidates for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan ahead of the filing of nominations, beginning Tuesday.

The party announced the names of six candidates in its list on Monday night, which included the name of sitting MLA Krishna Poonia on Jaipur rural seat.

Poonia will be contesting against Olympian and BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, also the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, on the Jaipur rural seat.

The party also announced names of industrialist Riju Jhunjhunwala on Ajmer, Bharatram Meghwal on Sriganganagar, Devkinandan Gurjar on Rajsamand and Rampal Sharma on Bhilwara seat in its list on Monday night.

With this, the Congress has announced candidates for all the seats in the state where Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases, on 29 April and 6 May.

Filing of nomination papers for the 13 constituencies going to poll in first phase will begin on Tuesday.

