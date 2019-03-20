Lok Sabha Election 2019, Chhattisgarh profile: Congress seeks to repeat Assembly poll performance to pip BJP in Maoist-hit state

Formed in the year 2000 after separation from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh has 11 parliamentary constituencies and 90 Assembly constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds all but one parliamentary seat in the state. Durg is the only seat held by Congress.

Rich in coal mines, the state is home to 16 percent of the total coal deposits of the country, according to official figures. An estimated 44,483 million tonnes coal is mined from the 12 coalfields of Chhattisgarh in Raigarh, Surguja, Koriya and Korba districts. In terms of coal production, the state ranks second, contributing over 18 percent to the total national production.

Thirty percent of the state’s population belong to Scheduled Tribes and 12.8 percent belong to Scheduled Castes. An overwhelming 76.8 percent live in rural areas. According to the Forest Survey of India (2009), 41.33 percent of the state’s geographical area is covered in forests. The state is also one of the worst-affected by Maoists in the country.

In the 2018 Assembly election, Congress knocked off the ruling BJP in the state elections and won 68 out of 90 seats. The former chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh took responsibility for the defeat and resigned. The grand old party is likely to ride on last year’s feat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

1. Bastar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 12,98,083 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,65,237

Male electors: 6,32,749

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Until 1999, Bastar was a reserved constituency in Madhya Pradesh. After the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, it became a part of the state. In 2008, Bhanpuri and Keslur Assembly constituencies were removed and Naranpur and Bastar were added into the Bastar constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kondagaon, Narayanpur(ST), Bastar(ST), Jagdalpur, Chitrakote(ST), Dantewada(ST), Bijapur(ST), Konta(ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, when it was a part of Madhya Pradesh, the Bastar constituency was held by BJP candidate Baliram Kashyap. He continued to hold sway over the constituency even after the state of Chhattisgarh was formed. He was re-elected MP in 2004 and 2009. After his death in 2011, his son Dinesh was elected MP in the by-elections. Dinesh was re-elected in the 2014 General Elections.

Demographics: There are 14,13,199 people living in Bastar, according to Census 2011 data. Almost 70 percent of the total population in Bastar come are from tribal communities such as Gond, Maria, Muriya, Bhatra, Halba, Dhruva community. Rich in iron-one, mining is one of the major activities in the region. In 2008 Tata Steel had acquired land for setting a 5.5 million tonne steel factory. However, following protests, in 2016, Tata Steel withdrew from the project. In December 2018, the newly appointed Congress government started the process for returning the land to tribals. In February this year, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi handed over ownership certificates to people. This is likely to sway votes in favour of Congress in the Maoist-affected constituency which has otherwise remained loyal to the BJP.

2. Bilaspur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 17,29,229 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,37,724

Male electors: 8,90,891

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Until 2008 Bilaspur was an Assembly segment of Hamirpur constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kota, Takhatpur, Beltara, Lormi, Bilha, Masturi (SC), Mungeli (SC), Bilaspur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Dilip Singh Judev won the General Election and became the first MP from this constituency. BJP’s Lakhan Lal Sahu won the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Bilaspur has a population of 19,61,922, and only 31.3 percent live in urban areas. It has a sizeable tribal population as 19.6 percent belong to scheduled tribes. Of the total population, 13.8 percent belong to Scheduled Castes, according to Census 2011. In the last General Election, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla contested the elections with a Congress ticket from this constituency and lost with a huge margin of over one lakh votes.

3. Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,44,201 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,47,967

Male electors: 8,95,524

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Janjgir constituency became Janjgir-Champa constituency. The Rampur, Katghora, Tanakhar, Sipat and Champa Assembly constituencies ceased to exist.

Assembly Constituencies: Akaltara, Chandrapur, Bilaigarh (SC), Janjgir-Champa, Jaijaipur, Kasdol, Sakti, Pamgarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: When it was a part of Madhya Pradesh in 1999, the constituency had elected Congress candidate Charandas Mahant to power. In 2004, BJP candidate Karuna Shukla won the election. Kamaladevi Patle from the BJP won the seat in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: There are 16,19,707 people living in Janjgir-Champa district, of whom 86.1 percent live in rural areas, according to the 2011 Census. The constituency has a sizeable population belonging to scheduled castes (24.6 percent). Congress is fielding party leader Parasram Bharadwaj’s son from this constituency. Meanwhile, BJP is gearing up for its fourth win in the constituency.

4. Kanker Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,48,375 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,25,171

Male electors: 7,21,936

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Gunderdehi and Kanker Assembly constituencies were merged. Sanjari was merged with Balod and Narayanpur constituency was dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Sihawa (ST), Gunderdehi Kanker (ST), Sanjari Balod, Antagarh (ST), Keshkal (ST), Dondi Lohara (ST), Bhanupratappur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Sohan Potai from BJP was elected MP from Kanker, when it was a part of Madhya Pradesh. In 2004, Potai again won a majority from the constituency when the state of Chhattisgarh came into place and continued to win in 2009. In 2014, BJP candidate Vikram Usendi was elected MP.

Demographics: The Uttar Bastar Kanker district of Chhattisgarh is inhabited by 7,48,941 people, 55.38 percent of whom belong to Scheduled Tribes. Most of them—89 percent—live in rural areas. People depend on agriculture and mining in the discontinuous hills of the region. The constituency has remained loyal to the BJP since 1999.

5. Korba Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST), Rampur (ST), Pali-Tanakhar (ST), Manendragarh, Korba, Marwahi (ST), Baikunthpur, Katghora

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Charandas Mahant from Congress, who was MP from Janjgir-Champa in 2004, was elected MP from here. Banshilal Mahto from BJP won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 4,265 votes.

Demographics: As per the 2011 census, Korba has a population of 12,06,640 people and 37 percent of them live in urban areas. People belonging to the scheduled tribes constitute 40.9 percent of the population. According to the government of Chhattisgarh, the Korba district is an agriculture belt where over 68 percent residents are engaged in farming. The main crop sown is paddy. The district is also known as the coal hub of the state. The Korba coalfield is one of the largest coal contributors in the country.

6. Mahasamund Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,16,177 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,58,372

Male electors: 7,57,434

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Saraipali (SC), Mahasamund, Kurud, Basna, Rajim, Dhamtari, Khallari, Bindranawagarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Shyama Charan Shukla from Congress won the election when the constituency was part of Madhya Pradesh. In 2004, Ajit Jogi from Congress became the first MP from this constituency after it became a part of Chhattisgarh. In 2009 and 2014, BJP candidate Chandulal Sahu was elected MP.

Demographics: Mahasamund has a population of 10,32,754, mostly rural (89 percent), according to Census 2011. Lying on the border of Odisha, this Congress bastion was lost to BJP in 2009. Congress heavyweight in the state Vidya Charan Shukla has been elected from this constituency six times.

7. Raigarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 16,26,949 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,07,437

Male electors: 8,18,167

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Bagicha and Tapkara Assembly constituencies were replaced by Kunkuri segment.

Assembly Constituencies: Jashpur Nagar (ST), Lailunga (ST), Kharsia, Kunkuri (ST), Raigarh, Dharamjaigarh (ST), Pathalgaon (ST), Sarangarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, as part of Madhya Pradesh, this constituency elected Vishnudeo Sai from BJP. Sai continued to win a majority in the 2004 election. In 2009 as well as 2014 elections, Sai continued to enjoy majority votes.

Demographics: Spread over the Jashpur and Raigarh districts, the constituency houses power plants, steel plants as well as jute mills. According to official data from the Chhattisgarh government, the primary economy of the Raigarh district is agriculture and mining. Jashpur has almost 42 percent of forest cover on its geographical area and hence, forestry activities and forest produce collection have been its traditional economic activity. While Jashpur has a population of 8,51,669, Raigarh has a population of 26,34,200.

8. Raipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 19,04,460 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 9,24,453

Male electors: 9,79,107

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Raipur town Assembly constituency was divided into South, West and North constituencies. Mandirhasod Assembly constituency was dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Baloda Bazar, Raipur Rural, Raipur City South, Bhatapara, Raipur City West, Arang (SC), Dharsiwa, Raipur City North, Abhanpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Ramesh Bais from BJP held the constituency when it was a part of Madhya Pradesh. After the division of Chhattisgarh, too, Bais continued to be elected MP from the constituency in 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: The capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur has a population of 40,63,872, of which 36.5 percent live in urban areas. The constituency is spread across areas that are suitable for growing paddy. It has been a BJP bastion since 1996. Raipur is also being developed as a smart city. The district is surrounded by Maoist-affected regions.

9. Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 15,91,373 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,93,838

Male electors: 7,97,222

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Chowki and Birandranagar Assembly segments were replaced by Pandariya and Mohla-Manpur segments.

Assembly Constituencies: Pandariya, Dongargarh (SC), Khujji, Kawardha, Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur (ST), Khairagarh, Dongargaon

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Raman Singh from BJP won the election. In 2004, Pradeep Gandhi, also from BJP, won the election. Madhusudan Yadav from BJP was elected MP in 2009 elections. BJP candidate Abhishek Singh won the election in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over Rajnandgaon and Kabirdham districts. The constituency holds importance as it had catapulted former MP Raman Singh to the position of chief minister. The seat is currently held by his son Abhishek Singh. Rajnandgaon district has a population of 15,37,133 and a majority of them depend on agriculture, according to the Chhattisgarh government. The region is rich in the deposit of limestone and has several extraction and mining industries. Kabirdham has a population of 8,22,526.

10. Surguja Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 15,23,022 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 751,835

Male electors: 770,954

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. Ramanujganj, Bhatgaon and Pratappur assembly segments were added to this constituency in 2008. Baikunthpur, Surajpur, Pal and Pilkha segments were dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Premnagar, Ramanujganj (ST), Ambikapur, Bhatgaon, Samri (ST), Sitapur (ST), Pratappur (ST), Lundra (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Khel Sai Singh won the election. Nand Kumar Sai from BJP won the election in 2004. Murarilal Singh, also from BJP, won the election in 2009. Kamalbhan Singh Marabi, a BJP candidate, was elected MP from this constituency in 2014.

Demographics: Lying along the Jharkhand border, the Surguja district has a population of 23,61,329. Agriculture is the major form of economy in this district. This constituency has been a stronghold of BJP since 2004 but Congress is eager to make a comeback, especially after its win in the 2018 Vidhan Sabha elections. The grand old party has nominated tribal leader Khel Sai Singh from this constituency.

11. Durg Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 18,58,922 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 9,09,476

Male electors: 9,48,077

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The Durg Assembly constituency was broken into rural and city constituencies in 2008. Mora, Dhamdha and Khertha segments were dissolved and Vaishali Nagar, Ahiwara and Nawagarh were added.

Assembly Constituencies: Patan, Bhilai Nagar, Saja, Durg Rural, Vaishali Nagar, Bemetara, Durg City, Ahiwara (SC), Nawagarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Tara Chand Sahu won a majority when the constituency was a part of Madhya Pradesh. Sahu repeated his feat in the 2004 elections when Chhattisgarh had been separated from Madhya Pradesh. In the 2009 election, Saroj Pandey from BJP won the election. In 2014, Congress candidate Tamradhwaj Sahu was elected as an MP from here.

Demographics: Home to the Bhilai steel plant, Durg is also an important agriculture market in the state. It is the only seat currently held by Congress. MP Tamradhwaj Sahu became the home minister of the state after the state elections in 2018. He, then, resigned from his position as MP and the seat is currently vacant. Durg has a population of 1,721,948, according to the Census 2011, of which 64 percent lives in urban areas.

