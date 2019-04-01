Lok Sabha Election 2019, Chandigarh profile: Long held by Congress, party now hopes to reclaim lone seat from BJP

The Union Territory of Chandigarh came into existence 1 November, 1966. Located in the foothills of the Shivalik hill ranges in the north, it has no Assembly constituencies and just one Lok Sabha constituency which covers the entire Union Territory.

The city was planned by French architect Le Corbusier. Since the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966 into Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the city of Chandigarh assumed the unique distinction of being the capital of both Punjab and Haryana while it was declared as a Union Territory and under the direct control of the Central government. Prior to May 1984, an administrator of the Union Territory was designated as the “chief commissioner”. However, since June 1984, the governor of Punjab has been functioning as the administrator of the Union Territory.

In the upcoming 2019 General Election, the Union Territory will go to polling on 19 May.

According to the National Herald, the Aam Aadmi Party has picked former civil aviation minister Harmohan Dhawan as its candidate. Dhawan, a former BJP member, was a contender for the 2014 ticket but the saffron party chose actor-politician Kirron Kher instead.

Out of the 597 polling booths in the Union Territory on election day, 212 stations have been categorised as sensitive this year. For the first time, the Union Territory administration is also attempting to have a few all-women booths for the safety and security of female voters.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 6,15,214 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,81,593

Male electors: 3,33,621

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the year 2006, the Department of Local Government, Chandigarh Administration revised its delimitation order in respect of the municipal area of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh for the purpose of holding General Election to wards of the corporation.

Results in the last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal held the constituency for 15 years till 2014. In 1999, he beat BJP’s Krishan Lal Sharma by a margin of more than 5,000 votes. In 2004 and 2009, he defeated BJP candidate Satya Pal Jain. However, actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher came to power on a BJP ticket in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Union Territory of Chandigarh. With a population of 10,55,450 people, Chandigarh constituency comprises 1,99,086 people from the Scheduled Castes. It has a literacy rate of 86 percent. It is a Hindu-majority district (80.77 percent), followed by Sikhs at 13.1 percent and Muslims at 4.87 percent.

