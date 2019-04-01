Lok Sabha Election 2019 campaign LIVE updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav to file nomination in Mainpuri today, Akhilesh to be present

Lok Sabha Election 2019 campaign LATEST updates: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election from the Mainpuri constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Mulayam's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said he will not be present when Mulayam files the papers. "My adversaries would be there. Hence I cannot go there,” said Shivpal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday as part of his pre-poll campaigning. Prime Minister on Monday tweeted about his visits and slammed Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party for corruption and family politics. "I believe that the Telugu Desam Party will be defeated," Modi said.

Calling Secunderabad "an affiliate with people who work hard to make India a more prosperous country", Modi said that he was keen on meeting with people.

महाराष्ट्रातील माझ्या प्रिय बंधू आणि भगिनींना नमस्कार! आज मी महाराष्ट्राला भेट देणार आहे. महात्मा गांधीजी यांच्या जीवनदर्शनाची साक्ष देणाऱ्या वर्ध्यात संवाद साधणार आहे. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2019

On Sunday during a Main Bhi Chowkidar event in Delhi, Modi, in an apparent dig at Congress' minimum income promise ahead of the Lok Sabha election and the Gandhi family, said its four generations had made the same promises but nothing happened, and first-time voters should see the "track record" of those pitching for eliminating poverty. He also said that the 'Mission Shakti, demonstrating India's anti-satellite missile capability, had nothing to do with polls and hit out at those opposing his announcement of it in an address to the nation.

"The US, Russia and China did ASAT tests openly, why should we have hidden it," he said replying to question at the event that was beamed across the country at 500 places where gatherings of BJP workers, professionals, chowkidars (watchmen), traders, farmers among others listened to Modi and interacted with him through video-conferencing.

Responding to a question from Mumbai on the Balakot air strikes, the prime minister said they were carried out by the country's security forces and not by him. Modi said he took the decision for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to conduct the air strikes as he thought that "the game" should be played from where terrorism is being remote-controlled.

He said Pakistan is in a fix because if it acknowledges the air strikes, it will have to accept that there was terror camp there.

Modi also said that a government with a clear mandate was very important. India's voice is heard because it has a majority government, he said.

Taking a dig at Congress' NYAY minimum income programme, he said, "I want to tell first-time voters that they should see the track record and not listen to their 'tape record'."

He said the country's first prime minister had expressed concern about poverty and had talked about eliminating it. "His daughter then took it ahead, the slogan (to remove poverty) as well as poverty. Her son also expanded the slogan and the country's poverty," Modi claimed.

"His widow then ran the country using a remote control for 10 years and she also expanded poverty. Now, her shehzaada is doing the same," Modi said in an obvious reference to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and current party president Rahul Gandhi.

Modi urged first-time voters to see their track record as four generations have been talking about removing poverty over and again but have not been doing anything about it.

"It is the job of the new voters to understand those who lie," Modi said.

