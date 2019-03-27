Lok Sabha Election 2019, Bihar profile: Patna Sahib, Darbhanga among key seats with NDA hoping to capture state

The state of Bihar, with a population of more than 10.4 crore people, is spread across 38 districts. The present-day Bihar came into being after the state was bifurcated into Bihar and Jharkhand in November 2000.

There are 22 districts affected by Maoist insurgency in the state and 38 have been identified as extremely backward and receive support from the Central government under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

There are 40 Lok Sabha and 243 Assembly constituencies in the state. Earlier, seven Lok Sabha seats were under reserved category and they included Bagha, Hajipur, Rosera, Araria, Sasaram, Nawada and Gaya. However, after delimitation, six Lok Sabha seats — Gopalganj, Hajipur, Samastipur, Sasaram, Gaya and Jamui — were reserved for Scheduled Castes in the state.

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party had contested 30 seats and won 22. The NDA, which includes the BJP, Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), will face-off with the 'Mahaghatbandhan', which comprises the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and other smaller parties.

While the BJP and JD(U), which was earlier part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, will contest 17 seats each, the LJP will contest from the rest.

Of Bihar’s 40 seats, it will be interesting to watch the home constituencies of the big four of Bihar politics -- JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Nalanda, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s Saran (previously Chapra), JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav’s Madhepura and LJP supremo Ram Vilas Paswan’s Hajipur.

Here is a detailed list of all the 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar:

1. Araria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,87,348 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,44,464

Male electors: 8,42,884

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokhihat, Sikti

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: RJD’s Sukhdeo Paswan won the seat in 1999. In 2004, he contested as a BJP candidate and managed to retain the seat. In 2009, BJP’s Pradeep Kumar Singh came to power but lost the seat to RJD’s Tasleem Uddin in 2014. In the bypolls held to the seat in 2018, RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam won, defeating BJP rival Singh.

Demographics: It covers the entire Araria district. It has a population of 28,11,569 people as per Census 2011. It has 12.07 lakh Muslims residing and an SC population of 382684 people. It receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

2. Arrah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 18,32,332

Female electors: 8,22,292

Male electors: 10,10,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Post-delimitation in 2008, it lost some of its key regions to Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: RJD retained the seat in 1999 and 2004 polls. However, JD(U)’s Meena Singh won the seat in 2009 but forfeited it to BJP’s Raj Kumar Singh in 2014.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Bhojpur district. The district is affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and currently is a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 2728407 people, as per Census 2011.

3. Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 15,36,153

Female electors: 7,10,579

Male electors: 8,25,574

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Konch Assembly seat was dissolved and made part of a new Assembly segment, Tikari in 2008. Imamganj Assembly seat was also added in 2008. Kutumba Assembly segment was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Imamganj (SC), Tikari.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: From 1999 to 2009, Congress controlled the seat but in 2009, Sushil Kumar Singh of the JD(U) defeated RJD’s Shakil Ahmed Khan. Singh won the seat again in 2014 on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: A Naxal-dominated constituency, it is spread across parts of Aurangabad and Gaya districts. A Muslim-dominated region, Aurangabad district has a population of 25,40,073 people. It also receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

4. Banka Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 15,49,456

Female electors: 7,24,446

Male electors: 8,25,010

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chakai and Jhajha Assembly segments were removed and added to Jamui Lok Sabha seat. Katoria was also declared as an ST seat.

Assembly constituencies: Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoria (ST), Belhar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Digvijaya Singh won the seat in 1999 but lost it to RJD’s Giridhari Yadav. In 2009, Singh contested as an Independent and won. In the 2010 bypoll, another Independent candidate Putul Kumari won but lost the seat to RJD’s Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency has never elected a Sangh Parivar member. It spread across the entire Banka district and a part of Bhagalpur district. A Hindu-majority district, Banka has a population of 20,34,763. It also receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

5. Begusarai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 17,78,759

Female electors: 8,28,934

Male electors: 9,49,825

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Barauni Assembly segment was renamed as Teghra in 2008. Dissolved in 2008, parts of erstwhile Ballia Lok Sabha seat were also added to this constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Cheria Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai, Bakhri (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Rajo Singh held the seat in from 1998 to 2004. In 2004, JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh won the seat but JD(U)’s Monzair Hassan won it in 2009.BJP’s Bhola Singh has been its MP since 2014.

Demographics: Known as the Leningrad of Bihar for its strong Communist presence, it covers the entire Begusarai district. A Hindu-majority district, it has a population of 2970541 people. It has an SC population of 432270 and receives regular funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It is likely that former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the seat on a CPI ticket.

6. Bhagalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 16,85,339

Female electors: 7,90,154

Male electors: 8,95,185

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti (SC), Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Nathnagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: CPM’s Subodh Ray won the seat in 1999 but lost to Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP in 2004. BJP’s Syed Shahnawaz Hussain won the 2006 bypoll and held the seat till 2014, where he lost to RJD’s Shailesh Kumar Urph Bulo Mandal.

Demographics: It covers a large part of Bhagalpur district. It is one of Bihar’s well-known urban centres with a population of 30,37,766 people. It also has a sizeable Muslim population of 5.37 lakh people. It also receives funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

7. Buxar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 16,40,567

Female electors: 7,62,255

Male electors: 8,78,312

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Dinara and Ramgarh Assembly constituencies were added to this seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC), Ramgarh, Dinara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Lalmuni Choubey had an iron grip over this seat from 1996 to 2009. However, he lost to RJD’s Jagdanand Singh in 2009. Singh lost to BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey in 2014 by more than 1.32 lakh votes.

Demographics: Traditionally, it has been Brahmin-Rajput dominated seat. It covers the entire Buxar district and parts of Kaimur and Rohtas. Buxar district has a population of 1706352 people with more than 15.91 lakh Hindus, as per Census 2011.It is a beneficiary under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

8. Darbhanga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 14,95,446

Female electors: 6,97,976

Male electors: 7,97,470

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Manigachi Assembly segment was dissolved and merged with Darbhanga Rural segment in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Gaura Bauram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga Rural, Darbhanga, Bahadurpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1999 and 2009, RJD held the seat. Since 2009, BJP’s Kirti Azad has been the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Darbhanga district. It has a population of 39,37,385 people in the district. The Muslim population of 8,81,476 is higher than the SC population in the district. It receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

9. Gaya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 15,00,751

Female electors: 7,09,883

Male electors: 7,90,868

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Sherghati Assembly seat was created in 2008 while Fatehpur segment was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Sherghati, Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC), Gaya Town, Belaganj, Wazirganj.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Ramji Manjhi won the seat in 1999 but in 2004, RJD’s Rajesh Kumar Manjhi came to power. Since 2009, the seat has been with BJP’s Hari Manjhi.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Gaya district. It receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme and has a population of 13,34,351 SC members in the district. The district is also part of the Red Corridor.

10. Gopalganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,52,767

Female electors: 7,91,748

Male electors: 8,61,019

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier a de-reserved constituency before 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore (SC), Hathua.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has shifted between the RJD, JD(U) and BJP in the last four elections. At present, BJP’s Janak Ram holds the seat.

Demographics: It covers the entire Gopalganj district. As per 2014 estimates, it is the largest constituency electorate-wise in the state. It is the home district of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav where his ancestral village Phulwaria is situated. It has an SC population of 3,20,064, lower than its Muslim population of more than 4.3 lakh people. It receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

11. Hajipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 16,49,547

Female electors: 7,54,500

Male electors: 8,95,047

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Patepur Assembly seat was moved to Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008, and upper-caste dominated Lalganj Assembly segment of Vaishali was added to Hajipur parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Hajipur, Lalganj, Mahua, Rajapakar (SC), Raghopur, Mahnar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Lok Janshakti Party chief and eight-time MP Ram Vilas Paswan has been at the seat since 1998 to present-day, except for one term in 2009 where he lost to JD(U)’s Ram Sundar Das.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Vaishali district. It has a population of 34,95,021. It is part of the Red Corridor and also receives funding from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Scheduled castes and Bhumihars dominate Hajipur in north Bihar.

12. Jahanabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 14,23,246

Female electors: 6,71,661

Male electors: 7,51,585

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly constituencies: Arwal, Kurtha, Jahanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur (SC), Atri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Traditionally a Communist bastion, the seat has been won by RJD, JD(U) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party in the last four elections. In 1999, JD(U)’s Arun Kumar won the seat but lost it to RJD’s Ganesh Prasad Singh in 2004. In 2009, JD(U)’s Jagdish Sharma grabbed the seat. RLSP’s Arun Kumar is the current MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire Arwal and Jahanabad districts and a part of Gaya district. It is a Naxal-hit area. Jahanabad district has a population of 11,25,313 people with 2,22,974 belonging to Scheduled Castes. It receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Arwal district has a population of 7,00,843 people with a literacy rate of 55.12 percent.

13. Jamui Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 15,50,936

Female electors: 7,22,530

Male electors: 8,28,406

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier de-reserved prior to 2008. Jhajha and Chakai seats were added from Banka Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tarapur, Sheikhpura, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Bhudeo Choudhary became the MP in 2009. In 2014, LJP’s Chirag Kumar Paswan defeated RJD rival Sudhansu Shekhar Bhaskar by more than 85,000 votes.

Demographics: It covers parts of Munger and Sheikhpura districts and the entire Jamui district. Jamui district has a population of 17,60,405 people of which more than 2.17 lakh people are Muslims.

14. Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,50,753

Female electors: 7,65,869

Male electors: 8,84,884

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Parts of Madhepura Assembly segment were merged with Jhanjharpur Assembly seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Khajauli, Babubarhi, Rajnagar (SC), Jhanjharpur, Phulparas, Laukaha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Devendra Prasad Yadav represented the constituency in 1999 and 2004, though in the latter polls he contested as an RJD candidate. In 2009, Mangani Lal Mandal from the JD(U) won the seat. At present, BJP’s Birendra Kumar Chaudhary is the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Madhubani district. It receives funding from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 44,87,379.

15. Karakat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 15,69,989

Female electors: 7,24,282

Male electors: 8,45,707

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Goh, Obra, Nabinagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Mahabali Singh became the MP in 2009. RSLP’s Upendra Kushwaha is the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Rohtas and Aurangabad districts. Rohtas district has a population of 25,32,153 and is one of the districts affected by Left-Wing Extremism. It also receives funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

16. Katihar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,46,478

Female electors: 6,77,434

Male electors: 7,69,044

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Prior to delimitation, Manihari Assembly segment was a de-reserved seat.

Assembly constituencies: Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari (ST), Barari

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency has remained a BJP stronghold till 2014. Nikhil Kumar Choudhary was the MP between 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to NCP’s Tariq Anwar in 2014.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Katihar district. It has a population of 30,71,029, of which 12,80,190 people are literate, as per Census 2011. It is backward district receiving funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

17. Khagaria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 14,92,068

Female electors: 6,98,900

Male electors: 7,93,168

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Simri Bakhtiarpur, Hasanpur, Alauli (SC), Khagaria, Beldaur, Parbatta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Renu Kumari won the seat in 1999. However, in the next Lok Sabha election in 2004, she lost to RJD’s Rabindra Kumar Rana. Rana lost to Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the JD(U) in 2009. LJSP’s Mahboob Ali Choudhary won the seat in 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Saharsa, Samastipur, and large parts of Khagaria districts. A flood-prone area, the population of Khagaria district is 1666886. The region also has a large Kushwaha and EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) population.

18. Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 14,38,990

Female electors: 6,76,113

Male electors: 7,62,877

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kishanganj Assembly segment was added from Madhepura Lok Sabha seat in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain won the seat in 1999, defeating RJD’s Taslimuddin. However, the latter won the seat in 2004. Congress leader Mohammed Asarul Haque has been the MP since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire district of Kishanganj and parts of Purnia district. The constituency receives funds from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. With a population of 16,90,400, Kishanganj district is a Muslim-dominated region with more than 11.49 lakh Muslims.

19. Madhepura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 17,25,578

Female electors: 8,26,307

Male electors: 8,99,271

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bihariganj, Saharsa and Mahishi Assembly seats were added in 2008, while Kumarkhand, Singheshwar and Kishanganj seats were dropped.

Assembly constituencies: Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Madhepura, Sonbarsha (SC), Saharsa, Mahishi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav won the seat in 1999. In 2004, RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat but vacated it after winning the Chapra seat as well. In the subsequent bypoll, RJD’s Pappu Yadav won. However, Sharad clinched the seat again in 2009 before losing it to Pappu in 2014.

Demographics: It covers a large part of Madhepura and Saharsa districts. Yadavs, Brahmins and upper castes call the shots in Madhepura in east Bihar. The Yadavs have determined the results in this constituency. Their influence in the region such that it is said, “Rome Pope ka, Madhepura Gope (Yadavs) ka”.

20. Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,27,969

Female electors: 7,50,685

Male electors: 8,77,284

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After delimitation, Madhubani assembly segment includes parts of Pandaul and Rahika.

Assembly constituencies: Harlakhi, Benipatti, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti, Jale

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Hukm Deo Narayan Yadav has been the MP thrice since 1999. In 2004, he lost to Congress’ Shakeel Ahmed.

Demographics: It covers parts of Madhubani and Darbhanga districts. 13.52 lakh people are Hindus in the Madhubani district, which also has a sizeable Muslim population of 17.5 lakh people. Apart from agriculture, the economy of the district depends on the export of products with the Madhubani motif.

21. Maharajganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 16,44,524

Female electors: 7,62,260

Male electors: 8,82,264

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Taraiya Assembly segment was added to it from erstwhile Chapra Lok Sabha constituency in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Goriyakothi, Maharajganj, Ekma, Manjhi, Baniapur, Taraiya

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Prabhunath Singh remained the MP till 2009 when he lost the poll to RJD leader Umashankar Singh. He passed away in January 2013, necessitating a bypoll in the seat which RJD’s Prabhu Nath Singh won. However, he lost to BJP’s Janardan Singh in 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Saran and Siwan districts. Saran district receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme currently. It has a population of 39,51,862 people, of which 4,74,066 belong to Scheduled Castes.

22. Munger Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 1696546

Female electors: 775110

Male electors: 921436

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier known as Monghyr. Two assembly seats – Mokama and Barh – were added in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Barh.

Results in last 4 Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Brahma Nand Mandal won the seat in 1999. RJD’s Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav represented the seat from 2004 to 2009. In 2009, JD(U) came back to power as Lalan Singh became the MP. However, he lost the seat to LJP’s Veena Devi in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Lakhisarai district and parts of Munger and Patna districts. Lakhisarai district has a population of 1000912 and 95.5% of the population comprises Hindus.

23. Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,51,363

Female electors: 7,20,420

Male electors: 8,30,943

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Gaighat, Aurai, Bochahan (SC), Sakra (SC), Kurhani, Muzaffarpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Five-time Lok Sabha MP Jai Narain Prasad Nishad won the seat twice in 1999 and 2009 on a JD(U) ticket. JD(U) leader George Fernandes won the 2004 election. In 2014, Nishad’s Ajay Nishad grabbed the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: It covers parts of Muzaffarpur district. The district has a population of 48,01,062 people, with 40.32 lakh Hindus. It has an SC population of 7,51,975 people. It is a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

24. Nalanda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 19,51,967

Female electors: 915392

Male electors: 10,36,575

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chandi Assembly seat was removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir (SC), Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, Harnaut

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a JD(U) stronghold since 1999. JD(U)’s George Fernandes represented the seat from 1999 to 2004, following which JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar came to power. Ramswaroop Prasad won the 2006 bypoll. Kaushalendra Kumar has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: It covers the entire Nalanda district. The constituency has a population of 2877653, of which 26.69 lakh people are Hindus. It has a sizeable Muslim population of 1.98 lakh, as per Census 2011. 52.81% of its population is literate. It is a Naxal-hit area and is a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

25. Nawada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 16,75,789

Female electors: 7,88,739

Male electors: 8,87,050

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Assembly constituencies: Barbigha, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Warsaliganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has dominated the constituencies in three elections including the 2014 polls where BJP leader Giriraj Singh defeated RJD’s Raj Ballab Prasad by more than 14,000 votes. The only time RJD won the seat is in 2004.

Demographics: It covers parts of Sheikhpura district and the entire Nawada district. It is known for sugarcane farming in the region. Nawada district has a population of 22,19,146 people, of which 88.5 percent are Hindus. It also receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

26. Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 1,41,3073

Female electors: 6,43,721

Male electors: 7,69,352

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created out erstwhile Bettiah parliamentary constituency and parts of Motihari Lok Sabha constituency, which were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Raxaul, Sugali, Narkatia

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It covers parts of Paschim Champaran and Purvi Champaran. The region is part of the Red Corridor and receives funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. As per 2014 estimates, the constituency is the smallest electorate with 13,66,080 voters.

27. Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 17,36,074

Female electors: 8,01,988

Male electors: 9,34,086

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Comprising a large part of rural Patna, this constituency was carved out of the old Patna constituency, which was dissolved in 2008 following delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Danapur, Maner, Phulwari (SC), Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Ranjan Prasad Yadav beat RJD chief Lalu Yadav in 2009. Lalu’s daughter Misa contested the 2014 election but lost to BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav.

Demographics: It covers parts of Patna district. Yadavs comprise a large part of voters in the constituency, who are considered an RJD-favourite. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) is keen on contesting from the constituency in the upcoming polls. It is part of the Red Corridor and a beneficiary under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

28. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 19,46,249

Female electors: 8,93,971

Male electors: 10,52,278

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created from the erstwhile Patna Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Bakhtiarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib, Fatuha.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demographics: It covers parts of Patna district, which has a population of 58,38,465 people. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Patna Sahib seat is considered one of the safest seats for BJP in India — especially after the last delimitation of seats in 2008 which made it an urban seat. Due to its large Kayastha population, it is the most sought after by saffron party leaders.

29. Purnia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 15,82,967

Female electors: 7,49,357

Male electors: 8,33,610

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Kasba, Banmankhi (SC), Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia, Korha (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rajesh Ranjan won the seat in 1999 as an Independent candidate. BJP’s Uday Singh held the seat for the next two terms. In 2014, JD(U)’s Santosh Kumar defeated Singh by more than 1.16 lakh votes.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Purnia district and a small part of Katihar district. Purnia district has a population of 3264619 people. It also receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

30. Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 14,52,963

Female electors: 6,64,402

Male electors: 7,88,561

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Erstwhile Motihari constituency was split into two – Purvi Champaran and Paschim Champaran.

Assembly constituencies: Harsidhi (SC), Govindganj, Kesaria, Kalyanpur, Pipra, Motihari.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh has been representing the seat since 2009.

Demographics: It covers parts of Purvi Champaran district. The district has a population of 50,99,371 people of which 9.9 lakh are Muslims. It comes under the Red Corridor and is an economically backward district receiving funds under Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

31. Samastipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 15,03,005

Female electors: 6,96,404

Male electors: 8,05,601

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency earlier

Assembly constituencies: Kusheshwar Asthan (SC), Hayaghat, Kalyanpur (SC), Warisnagar, Samastipur, Rosera (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Before delimitation, JD(U)’s Manjay Lal and RJD’s ALok Kumar Mehta won the seat in 1999 and 2004 respectively. It 2009, JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari represented the seat and was succeeded by LJSP’s Ram Chandra Paswan.

Demographics: It covers part of Darbhanga, Purvi Champaran, and Samastipur districts. Samastipur district has a population of 42,61,566 people, comprising 38 lakh Hindus. The region is economically backwards and receives support from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

32. Saran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 15,39,744

Female electors: 7,05,383

Male electors: 8,33,361

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chapra parliamentary constituency was dissolved to form this seat in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha (SC), Amnour, Parsa, Sonepur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: One of the most politically significant constituencies in the country. RJD chief Lalu Prasad was elected from the erstwhile Chapra constituency prior to delimitation. He held the seat in 2009 as well. His wife Rabri Devi contested the 2014 polls but lost to BJP’s Rajib Pratap Rudy.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Saran district. The district has an SC population of 474066 people. It also receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

33. Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 16,07,474

Female electors: 7,48,350

Male electors: 8,59,397

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes.

Assembly constituencies: Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Kargahar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Muni Lall won the election in 1999 defeating RJD’s Ram Keshi Bharti. Congress leader Meira Kumar represented the constituency in the next two terms but she lost to Chhedi Paswan of the BJP in the 2014 polls.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Kaimur and some parts of Rohtas districts. Situated along the Uttar Pradesh border, the region is part of the Red Corridor and receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

34. Sheohar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,89,724

Female electors: 6,95,045

Male electors: 7,94,679

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Madhuban, Chiraia, Dhaka, Sheohar, Riga, Belsand

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mohammed Anwarul Haque won the seat in 1999 on the RJD ticket but lost when he contested on a BJP ticket in 2004 to RJD’s Sitaram Singh. Since 2009, BJP’s Rama Devi has been the MP.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sheohar district and parts of Purvi Champaran, Sitamarhi districts. Dominated by Rajputs, the region is a Naxal-hit area and receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Sheohar district has a population of 6,56,246 people of which 5.52 lakh are Hindus.

35. Sitamarhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 15,74,914

Female electors: 7,42,544

Male electors: 8,32,370

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly constituencies: Bathnaha (SC), Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Runnisaidpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Nawal Kishore Rai won the seat in 1999 but lost it to RJD’s Sitaram Yadav in 2004. JD(U) candidate Arjun Roy won the seat in 2009 while in 2014, RLSP candidate Ram Kumar Sharma clinched the seat.

Demographics: Located along the Nepal border, it covers large parts of Sitamarhi district. With a population of 34,23,574, Sitamarhi district has a sizeable number of Muslims residing there (7.4 lakh). Due to Maoist presence in the area, it is also an economically backward region, receiving funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund.

36. Siwan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 15,63,860

Female electors: 7,22,125

Male electors: 8,41,735

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Siwan, Ziradei, Darauli (SC), Raghunathpur, Daraunda, Barharia

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It was a stronghold of RJD with convicted criminal Mohammed Shahabuddin as its MP from 1996 to 2009. An Independent candidate Om Prakash Yadav won the seat in 2009. In 2014, he contested the election on a BJP ticket and won.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Siwan district. It has a population of 33,30,464, with a sizeable Muslim population of 6.08 lakh people. There are 3,86,685 Scheduled Castes members in the district. It is also identified as an economically backward district under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

37. Supaul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,25,592

Female electors: 7,28,613

Male electors: 7,96,979

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj (SC), Chhatapur, Singheshwar (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Vishwa Mohan Kumar won the seat in 2009. He was succeeded by Congress leader Ranjeet Rajan who defeated JD(U)’s Dileshwar Kamait.

Demographics: It covers the entire Supaul district and a part of Madhepura district. Supaul district has a population of 22,29,076 people. It is an economically backward area and receives funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a literacy rate of 46.35 percent.

38. Ujiarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 14,28,445

Female electors: 6,60,322

Male electors: 7,68,123

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008. Patepur Assembly segment was added to this constituency following delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Patepur (SC), Ujiarpur, Morwa, Sarairanjan, Mohiuddinnagar, Bibhitipur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Results in last 4 Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Ashwamedh Devi defeated RJD’s Alok Kumar Mehta in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Nityanand Rai won the election, triumphing over Mehta.

Demographics: It covers a part of Patpeur and parts of Samastipur. It is dominated by people from extremely backward castes and OBCs. As per 2014 estimates, there are around 2 lakh Koeri voters in the region followed by around 1.8 lakh Yadav voters. There are a sizeable number of Brahmins and Bhumihars too.

39. Vaishali Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 15,87,202

Female electors: 7,32,421

Male electors: 8,54,781

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Lalganj Assembly segment of Vaishali was added to Hajipur parliamentary constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Minapur, Kanti, Baruraj, Paroo, Sahebganj, Vaishali.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an RJD stronghold. Raghubansh Prasad Singh was the MP till 2014 when he lost to LJP’s Rama Kishore Singh.

Demographics: It covers parts of Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts. Vaishali district has a population of 34,95,021 people with a majority Hindu population. It comes under the Red Corridor and receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

40. Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 14,56,576

Female electors: 6,70,279

Male electors: 7,86,297

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008 after Bagaha Lok Sabha seat was dissolved. Ramnagar Assembly segment was earlier de-reserved.

Assembly constituencies: Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar (SC), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Sikta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s BAidyanath Prasad Mahto represented the seat in 2009. In 2014, BJP’s Satish Chandra Dubey defeated rival Congress leader Purnmasi Ram.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Paschim Champaran district. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has more than 8.65 lakh Muslims. It is located along the India-Nepal border.

