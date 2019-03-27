Lok Sabha election 2019: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai among 15 AAP star campaigners for Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come up with 15 names to be the party's star campaigners in Delhi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leading the way, senior party leader Gopal Rai said Wednesday.

Rai said these names would be submitted to the Election Commission for approval and the party would come up with more names in the coming weeks. "A total of 40 star campaigners will be campaigning for the party in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, senior AAP leaders Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and he are among those chosen by the party, Rai said.

The other names on the list are of party members Bhagwant Mann, Sushil Gupta, N D Gupta, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Rakhi Birla, Jarnal Singh and Shahnaz Hindustani, he told reporters here.

The AAP is fighting the Lok Sabha election on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi, raising the slogan "Poorna Rajya Banao, Jhadu Ka Button Dabao".

The polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be held on 12 May.

