Lok Sabha Election 2019, Arunachal Pradesh profile: Congress, BJP set for battle royale in parliamentary and state polls

Situated in the North East frontier of India, Arunachal Pradesh borders China, which claims the whole state as part of Southern Tibet. Undoubtedly, a strategically sensitive state, the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh go to polls on 11 April. The state will also elect 60 members of its Legislative Assembly on the same day.

A tribal-dominated state, the political battle is expected to be between the Congress and the BJP. The latter is currently in power in Arunachal Pradesh. It is to be noted that the state went through a political turmoil in 2015-16, after which most MLAs of the Congress party defected to the BJP.

As Arunachal Pradesh elects its new Assembly as well as its new Lok Sabha representatives, here is a look at the two parliamentary constituencies:

1. Arunachal East Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 3,01,173 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 1,47,025

Male electors: 1,54,148

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tuting Yingkiong, Pangin, Nari-Koyu, Pasighat West, Pasighat East, Mebo, Mariyang-Geku, Anini, Dambuk, Roing, Tezu, Hayuliang, Chowkam, Namsai, Lekang, Bordumsa-Diyum, Miao, Nampong, Changlang South, Changlang North, Namsang, Khonsa East, Khonsa West, Borduria-Bagapani, Kanubari, Longding-Pumao, Pongchou-Wakka.

Results in last four elections: The Congress has won seven out of the 11 times in this constituency. In the 1999 elections, Wangcha Rajkumar won the seat on the Congress platform before losing to BJP’s Tapir Gao. However, in the 2009 and 2014 elections, Ninong Ering of the Congress party won the seat.

Demographics: At least two-thirds of the population belong to the tribal communities, with the rest being migrants from other parts of India. While people belonging to the Adi people dominate the Upper Siang and East Siang district, the Upper Dibang Valley and Anjaw district is majorly populated by Mishmi people. Moreover, the Zekhring tribe is found in parts of Lohit and Anjaw district. Some of the districts coming under this constituency rank among the least populated in India.

2. Arunachal West Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 4,46,515 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,27,181

Male electors: 2,19,334

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Lumla, Tawang, Mukto, Dirang, Kalaktang, Thrizino-Buragaon, Bomdila, Bameng, Chayangtajo, Seppa East, Seppa West, Pakke-Kasang, Itanagar, Doimukh, Sagalee, Yachuli, Ziro-Hapoli, Palin, Nyapin, Tali, Koloriang, Nacho, Taliha, Daporijo, Raga, Damporijo, Liromoba, Likabali, Basar, Along West, Along East, Rumgong, Mechuka

Results in last four elections: In 1999, Jarbom Gamlin won the seat on a Congress ticket. Takam Sanjoy won the seat as a Congress candidate in 2009. In the 2004 and 2014 elections, the incumbent MoS Home Affairs, Khiren Rijiju won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Nyishi community, which is the largest tribe in the state. The community reportedly constitutes one-third of the total electorate of the Lok Sabha constituency. They together with a large number of non-tribal immigrants from other parts of India can swing the election in favour of any candidate. The most populated district in Arunachal Pradesh – Papam Pare – and the state capital Itanagar are located within this constituency.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.