Lok Sabha Election 2019: Around 76% turnout recorded in Inner Manipur constituency till 7 pm in second phase of polling

Around 76 percent voters exercised their franchise till 7 pm for the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency on Thursday, the Election Commission reported.

Over nine lakh voters were expected to exercise their franchise at 1,300 polling stations in the second phase of polling. Of them, 4,80,751 were women voters.

As Firstpost had reported earlier, polling came to an abrupt end following skirmishes between some voters and CRPF personnel in Inner Manipur's 6/10 Kyamgei Muslim Makha Leikai polling station in Imphal East.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, after casting vote at TG Higher Secondary School, urged voters not to waste their democratic right.

The governor who has moved her voting constituency to Imphal from her constituency in New Delhi, said, "We should cast our vote in the place where we live".

Manipur: Governor Najma Heptulla casts her vote at a polling station in Imphal. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/PQFQW9fwbt — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Heptulla is now enrolled in the Sagolband Assembly constituency in Manipurs Imphal West district.

She reminded the people that unlike in some other countries where women had to fight for their right to vote, "The Indian Constitution provides adult franchise to both men and women."

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh cast als cast his vote at a polling booth in Imphal on Thursday.

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/Q01FDttDRc — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

A total of 12 candidates, including five independents are in the fray from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Outer Manipur constituency, the only other parliamentary seat in the state, went to the polls in the first phase on 11 April.

