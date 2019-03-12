Lok Sabha Election 2019, Andhra Pradesh profile: Guntur, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada among key constituencies of state

Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a clash among three major leaders as the key southern state votes on 11 April in the first phase of the upcoming seven-phase General Election. The counting of votes is on 23 May. Historically, the united state of Andhra Pradesh had seen bipolar politics between Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP). However, this year the competition is between TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jaganmohan Reddy of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) and Pawan Kalyan of Jana Sena.

After the bifurcation of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh has been left with 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and 175 Assembly seats. Between 2004 and 2009, Congress had held sway over these constituencies. However, the grand old party lost favour among people for being accomplice to the division.

Naidu has fortified his party’s hold over the state by bringing in major projects. His persistence while demanding a special status for the state, too, has earned his party a few bonus points. Reddy, who branched out of Congress to launch his own party, has made sure to wipe out the Congress in the state. The leader of the opposition has promised voters that he would launch welfare schemes for Dalits if voted to power. Kalyan, on the other hand, has been campaigning and promising funds to farmers. Apart from fans, the former actor is also likely to sway votes of the Kapu community with promises of reservations.

Following is a bird's eye view on the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state:

1. Amalapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 1,357,865 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 548,900

Male electors: 565,013

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes, in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Ramchandrapuram, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram (SC), Razole (SC), Gannavaram (SC), Kothapetta, Mandapetta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ganti Mohanachandra Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won the seat in 1999. Indian National Congress’ GV Harsha Kumar won the seat for two consecutive terms in 2004 and 2009. The TDP made a comeback in 2014 when Pandula Ravindra Babu won the General Elections from the seat.

Demographics: Amalapuram will play a key role in the upcoming elections after MP Pandula Ravindra Babu resigned from his seat and party TDP in February this year. He alleged that party and its chief Chandrababu Naidu were biased against him as he was a Dalit. After alleging corruption in TDP, Babu has moved to Jaganmohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC). TDP’s candidate for 2019 is G Hareesh Mathur.

2. Anakapalli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 1,401,474 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 582,294

Male electors: 561,825

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chodavaram, Madugula, Anakapalle, Pendurthi, Yelamanchili, Payakaraopet (SC), Narsipatnam

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Telugu Desam Party’s Ganta Srinivasarao won the seat in 1999. However, Congress held sway over the seat in the next two terms -- Chalapathirao Pappala in 2004 and Sabbam Hari in 2009. The TDP made a comeback with Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao in 2014.

Demographics: Situated close to the Vizag Steel Plant, the Anakapalle constituency is an industrial hub and an important urban centre in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This region was considered a Congress stronghold in the beginning until 1984 when the TDP won the seat for the first time. However, with the resignation of sitting MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao from the party, the future of TDP appears bleak. Rao has meanwhile joined the YSRC banner. TDP has nominated Adari Anand.

3. Anantapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 1,536,894 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 592,912

Male electors: 612,936

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kalyandurg, Tadpatri, Rayadurg, Uravakonda, Anantapur Urban, Guntakal, Singanamala (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is currently held by JC Diwakar Reddy of TDP. In 1999, too, Kalava Srinavasulu of TDP held the seat. Congress had won the seat in two consecutive years in between—both 2004 and 2009 elections were won by Anantha Venkata Ramy Reddy.

Demographics: Sitting MP JC Diwakar Reddy has announced that he will not contest elections this year. His son JC Kumar Reddy has got the ticket from TDP. Reddy, if he wins, will be faced with the challenge of breathing life into the constituency’s crippled economic growth. The Anantapuram district is a part of the Red Corridor and has seen little development owing to the Maoist movement.

4. Araku Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,272,340 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 456,802

Male electors: 450,038

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into being in 2008 when Parvathipuram constituency was dissolved and joined with Araku Valley.

Assembly Constituencies: Parvathipuram (SC), Rampachodovaram (ST), Paderu (ST), Palakonda (ST), Salur (ST), Araku Valley (ST), Kurupam (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress' Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo Vyricherla won the seat in 2009. In 2014, the seat was won by Geetha Kothapalli from the YSRC.

Demographics: Home to the Gondi tribe, the constituency also houses the Vizag steel plant and is recognised as an education hub in the state. Almost 73.8 percent of the population of Araku belongs to the Scheduled Tribes, according to the 2011 census. The TDP, which has entered the good books of locals by banning bauxite mining in the area, has placed V Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo. Deo has quit the INC. Meanwhile, Geetha Kothapalli resigned from YSRC in 2016 and floated her own party the Jana Jagruthi Party.

5. Bapatla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 1,392,964 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 594,010

Male electors: 583,921

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. According to the Delimitations of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies order, 2008, this constituency was reserved for SC. Earlier, the seat was not reserved.

Assembly Constituencies: Parchur, Chirala, Repalle, Santhanuthalapadu (SC), Vemuru (SC), Bapatla, Addanki

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s D Rama Naidu was elected MP in the 1999 elections. In 2004 Congress candidate Daggubati Purandeswari won the election. In the next election, Congress candidate Panabaka Lakshmi was elected MP. TDP reclaimed the seat in 2014 when candidate Sriram Malyadri won the election.

Demographics: Bapatla includes a part of the coastal city of Guntur, along the Bay of Bengal. Since establishment, Congress has won six times in this constituency. TDP has won five times. The party has decided to field sitting MP Sriram Malyadri from the region in 2019 elections with the hope for a sixth victory for the party.

6. Chittoor Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 1,451,851 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 597,153

Male electors: 595,000

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nagari (SC), Chittoor, Puthalapattu (SC), Chandragiri, Kuppam, Palamaner, Gangadhara Nellore

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Chittoor has been loyal to the TDP over the last four elections. Since 2009, Naramalli Sivaprasad has been the MP from the region.

Demographics: Chittoor is a TDP stronghold and has been so since 1996. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu hails from this district. His party hopes to retain hold over the constituency but is likely to face tough competition from YSRC.

7. Eluru Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 1,427,764 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 594,189

Male electors: 600,526

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Denduluru, Nuzvid, Eluru, Kaikalur, Polavaram (ST), Unguturu, Chintalapudi (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Eluru voted for Kavuru Samba Siva Rao from the Congress. In 2004, Bolla Bulli Ramaiah from TDP won the seat. However, Rao made a comeback in 2009 but Congress managed to win in 2014 when Venkateswara Rao Magantti got a majority.

Demographics: Eluru constituency covers a part of the West Godavari district and is considered very fertile. Locals depend on an agrarian economy by growing banana, areca nut and sugarcane. TDP has fielded Venkateswara Rao Maganti from the constituency.

8. Guntur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 1,572,016 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 623,668

Male electors: 613,894

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Mangalagiri, Guntur East, Tenali, Ponnuru, Prathipaadu (SC), Tadikonda (SC), Guntur West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Yemparala Venkateswara Rao from the Telugu Desam Party won the Eluru constituency in 1999 general elections. Congress’ Rayapati Sambasiva Rao won in the next two elections. In 2014, however, TDP’s Jayadev Galla swung 40 percent of the votes in his favour.

Demographics: Yet another coastal district, Guntur is known for its chilli production. TDP has retained Jayadev Galla, an affluent industrialist, as its candidate for the 2019 General Election. The YSRC, on the other hand may field former TDP politician Modugula Venugopala Reddy or Kilari Rosaiah from Guntur.

9. Hindupur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 1,446,496 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 572,192

Male electors: 598,591

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Madakasira (SC), Raptadu, Penukonda, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Puttaparthi, Kadiri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Kristappa Nimmala has been winning the General Elections from this constituency since 2009. Before him, Nizamoddin from the Indian National Congress won the elections in 2004. In 1999, BK Parthasarathi from TDP received 56 percent votes and won the election.

Demographics: While Congress has been the most successful party in this constituency—the grand old party has won nine times in total—TDP has been emerging victorious in the recent past. TDP has decided to field sitting MP Kristappa Nimmala for a hattrick chance. The constituency encompasses areas that are struck by the Naxal movement. Economy is heavily dependent on agriculture and textile industry.

10. Kakinada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 1,418,290 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 538,635

Male electors: 555,263

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Peddapuram, Jaggampeta, Kakinada City, Tuni, Prathipadu, Kakinada Rural, Pithapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Mudragada Padmanabhan was the elected MP from this constituency in 1999. He was defeated by Mallipudi Raju Pallam Mangapatti from the Congress in 2004. Mangapatti won again in 2009 but came a distant third in 2014. In the last election, TDP’s Thotta Narasimham got a majority of 46.76 percent votes.

Demographics: The Kakinada constituency in the East Godavari district is a major producer of rice. While TDP has fielded Ch Suneel, newly launched Jana Sena has announced Marisetty Raghavaiah as its candidate.

11. Kurnool Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 1,481,791 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 519,253

Male electors: 543,424

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Adoni, Kodumur (SC), Mantralayam, Pattikonda, Alur, Kurnool, Yemmiganur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s K E Krishnamurthy was elected MP from this constituency. He was defeated by Congress party’s Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy in 2004. Reddy was elected again in 2009 but was defeated in 2014 by YSRCP’s Butta Renuka.

Demographics: This constituency has been severely affected by Naxalite activities in the region. The dense jungles in the Nallimalla hills that stretch over Kurnool provide cover to Naxalites. Local authorities claim that the jungles have been cleared out and the rebels are now under control. The TDP has fielded two-time MP from the region Reddy for the 2019 elections.

12. Machilipatnam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 1,369,311 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 569,695

Male electors: 564,406

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pedana, Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gannavaram, Gudivada, Penamaluru, Pamarru (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s Ambati Brahmanaiah defeated Congress’ Kavuri Samba Siva Rao but was defeated by Congress in 2004. Ramakrishna Badiga won that year with a 51.25 percent majority. In 2009, Badiga was defeated by TDP’s Konakalla Narayana Rao, who won again in 2014.

Demographics: Situated in the Krishna district, the port town of Machilipatnam holds importance in the current election. TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has managed to gain points for his party by laying the foundation stone for the proposed deep-water port here. Naidu has promised the people that four berths of the port will be ready by August 2020 and the port will be commissioned by early 2021.

13. Nandyal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 1,576,945 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 599,288

Male electors: 601,303

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Allagadda, Banaganapalle, Panyam, Nandikotkur (SC), Nandyal, Srisailam, Dhone

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s Bhumanagi Reddy emerged victorious by swinging 53.68 percent votes in his favour. In 2004, Congress’ SPY Reddy swung 55.25 percent votes and won the election. In 2009, too, SPY Reddy emerged victorious. In 2014, too, he continued his winning streak but on an YSRC ticket instead of Congress.

Demographics: This constituency encompassing parts of the Kurnool district came to prominence in 1991 after former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao won the by-elections with a record-breaking victory. A part of the Red Corridor, Nandyal constituency, too, hasn’t seen much development owing to the Maoist movement.

14. Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 1514861 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 640887

Male electors: 635270

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sattenapalli, Gurajala, Chilakaluripet, Pedakurapadu, Macherla, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency was a Congress stronghold in the 1999 and 2004 elections. Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy was the Congress candidate in 1999 and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy in 2004. In 2009, TDP’s MOdugula Venugopala Reddy won with a thin margin from the Congress candidate. Rayapetta Sambasiva Rao from TDP won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Primarily an agrarian economy, the constituency is known for cultivating paddy, tobacco and cotton. Though Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hasn’t announced a candidate from the region, he has been campaigning in the constituency. TDP, too, hasn’t announced a candidate. The party is likely to choose between Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and Para Lakshmaiah. Rao, a Brahmin, will influence votes from the community but pitching Lakshmaiah will bring in votes from the numerically strong Kamma community.

15. Narasapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 1,325,028 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 546,670

Male electors: 536,507

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tadepalligudem, Narsapuram, Palacole, Achanta, Undi, Tanuku, Bhimavaram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 BJP’s Venkata Krishnam Raju Uppalapati won from the constituency. He was defeated by Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah from Congress in 2004. Congress candidate Kanumuri Bapiraju won in 2009. BJP’s Gokaraju Ganga Raju reclaimed the seat in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency houses the Rs 55,000-crore Polavaram Project. Currently under construction, it is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the river Godavari. Having promised locals (largely rural) that the project will be completed this year, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu hopes to sway votes in the party’s favour.

16. Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 1,421,276 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 574,132

Male electors: 575,432

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nidadavole, Anaparthy, Rajanagaram, Rajahmundry Rural, Kovvur (SC), Rajahmundry City, Gopalapuram (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 BJP’s SBPBK Satyanarayana Rao was elected MP but in 2004 Congress candidate Aruna Kumar Vundavalli emerged victorious. Vundavalli continued to hold sway in 2009 elections. In 2014, TDP’s Murali Mohan won the election.

Demographics: BJP is trying to regain confidence of voters with party heavyweight Amit Shah holding rally in the constituency in February. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, too, visited the constituency in February. Meanwhile, Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan will celebrate the party’s fifth anniversary by holding a massive public meeting in this constituency.

17. Srikakulam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 1,413,726 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 543,763

Male electors: 503,114

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tekkali, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Ichchapuram, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta

Results in last 4 elections: Yerranaidu Kinjarapu from TDP held sway on the constituency since 1996 elections till 2009 when Congress candidate Kruparani Killi won. TDP came to power again in 2014 with Yerranaidu’s son Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu’s win.

Demographics: Sharing a border with Odisha, this constituency has a sizeable population belonging to the Turpu Kapu caste. In 2019, the TDP will continue with the candidature of K Rammohan Naidu.

18. Vijaywada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 1,564,511 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 589,998

Male electors: 599,506

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Mylavaram, Vijayawada East, Nandigama (SC), Tiruvuru (SC), Vijayawada Central, Vijayawada West, Jaggayyapeta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Gadde Ramamohan won the election in 1999. In 2004 and 2009, Congress candidate Rajagopal Lagadapati came to power. Kesineni Srinivas from TDP won with 49.59 percent votes in 2014.

Demographics: The city of Vijayawada is the third-largest in Andhra Pradesh and has a metropolitan population of 1,048,240, according to the 2011 census. Sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas will contest again in 2019 with TDP ticket.

19. Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 1,723,011 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 576,946

Male electors: 583,232

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Srungavarapukota, Bheemili, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam South, Gajuwaka

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s MVVS Murthy won in 1999. Congress took over in 2004 when Janardhana Reddy Nedurumalli won. In 2009, too, Congress candidate Daggubati Purandeswari was elected. In 2014, however, BJP candidate Haribabu Kambhampati emerged as the winner.

Demographics: The port town has a population of 4,288,113 and depends on an industrial economy. This year the railway ministry approved the creation of a new railway zone called the South Coast Railway, ensuring several points in favour of TDP. The TDP had demanded the creation of a special zone.

20. Vizianagaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,403,736 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 564,891

Male electors: 554,616

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Bobbili constituency was dissolved and the area was merged with Vizianagaam to create a new constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Bobbili, Rajam (SC), Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla, Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram, Etcherla

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi won the elections in the first election of the constituency in 2009. However, she was a distant third in the 2014 elections as TDP candidate Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati won.

Demographics: The Vizianagarm district has a population of 2,342,868 as per the 2011 census data. The region has an agrarian economy. And was recognised as an economically backward region in 2006.

21. Kadapa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 1,550,440 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 606195

Male electors: 583,320

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pulivendla, Jammalamadugu, Badvel (SC), Kadapa, Mydukur, Proddatur, Kamalapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency was a stronghold of Congress till 2011. Brother of former chief minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy was the MP here from 1999 to 2004. His nephew YS Jaganmohan Reddy won in 2009. In 2011, re-elections were held and Jaganmohan Reddy represented his new party YSRC. He won with a margin of 67.15 percent. In 2014 YSRC candidate Avinash Reddy won the election.

Demographics: A part of Rayalseema region, this constituency will be the focal point in 2019 elections. Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSRC has fortified its presence in the region over the past three elections. But TDP plans to make inroads and has pitched senior politician Adinarayana Reddy.

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 1,606,126 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 590,606

Male electors: 589,353

Reserved: No

Delimited: No.

Assembly Constituencies: Kavali, Atmakur, Kovur, Udayagiri, Kandukur, Nellore City, Nellore Rural

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Vukkala Rajeswaramma from TDP won the election. In 2004 Panabaka Lakshmi was elected MP. Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy, who was a Congress candidate in 2009, was elected. He moved to YSRC in 2012 and managed to win again in the re-election. He was elected MP again in 2014 and held office until June 2018. The seat is currently vacant.

Demographics: Nellore city has a population of 499,576. It also has a 12,000-acre Special Economic Zone. The constituency is a YSRC stronghold.

23. Ongole Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 1,470,212 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 599,889

Male electors: 597,957

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Darsi, Ongole, Yerragondapalem (SC), Giddalur, Kanigiri, Kondapi (SC), Markapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP leader Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy was elected MP. In 2004, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy from Congress won election and continued his feat in 2009 as well. He was defeated by YSRCP’s YV Subba Reddy in 2014 by a thin margin.

Demographics: Ongole constituency is inclusive of the Ongole district which has a population of 3,059,423, according to the 2011 census records. It is spread over an area of 17,626 sq km. Both YSRC and TDP workers have been clashing in the run up to the elections.

24. Rajampet Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 1,487,791 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 582836

Male electors: 570991

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kodur (SC), Rayachoti, Rajampet, Pileru, Punganur, Thamballapalle, Madanapalle

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP leader Gunipati Ramaiah won with a 48.76 percent majority. Congress’ Sai Prathap Annayyagiri held the position for two consecutive terms after that. In 2014, Sai was a distant third runner up and YSRC’s PV Midhun Reddy won the election.

Demographics: Located next to the temple town of Tirupati, the Rajampet constituency falls in the Rayalseema region. The region is, however, inflicted with Maoists. In the 2014 elections, the TDP had given Rajampet seat to BJP as part of its alliance plan.

25. Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 1,574,161 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 605328

Male electors: 602087

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sarvepalli, Gudur (SC), Sullurpeta (SC), Satyavedu (SC), Tirupati, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Nandipaku Venkataswamy defeated Congress by a thin margin and won in the 1999 election. Chinta Mohan, a Congress candidate, won the elections in 2004 and 2009. He was defeated by YSRC candidate Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency has a population of 540,000, according to the 2011 census of India. In February chief minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the smart city project. The move comes ahead of the upcoming polls and is likely to sway votes.

