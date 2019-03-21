Lok Sabha Election 2019, Andaman and Nicobar profile: TMC, Congress will find it hard to dislodge BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray

The lone Lok Sabha seat on the Union Territory island of Andaman and Nicobar will be voting on 11 April. The electoral battle in this island, which is largely inhabited by migrants from mainland India, has been between the BJP and the Congress. However, the Trinamool Congress is also trying to make a mark owing to the presence of a large number of Bengalis in the constituency.

Currently administered by Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, this tourist heaven is also growing in strategic value due to its location in the Indian Ocean Region. The island hosts India’s only tri-service command base –- the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The island was recently in the news for the renaming of three islands: The Ross Island as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep; the Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep; and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.

Andaman and Nicobar Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 2,69,360 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 1,26,578

Male electors: 1,42,782

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: N/A

Results in last four elections: Bishnu Pada Ray of the BJP has won the seat thrice in last two decades: 1999, 2009 and 2014. In 2004, Manoranjan Bhakta won the seat on a Congress ticket. Interestingly, Bhakta is the longest serving MP from Andaman and Nicobar, having been elected eight times between 1977 and 2009.

Demographics: Most of the population on the island constituency come from the mainland. The constituency is rural in nature. Around 62 percent of the total population lives in rural areas as per the 2011 Census. According to the 2011 Census, 69 percent of the population is Hindu, while 21 percent follow Christianity. The Bengali, Tamil and Hindi-speaking communities are the three notably dominant communities in this constituency.

