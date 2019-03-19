Lok Sabha election 2019: AAP confirms it will contest alone in Delhi; Gopal Rai says Congress is 'wasting time' with 'divided stance'

Two days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared its candidates for all the seven seats in Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, party leader Gopal Rai clarified that they would be contesting the Lok Sabha elections alone, ruling out an alliance with the Congress. Rai said that Congress has been “wasting time” with its “divided stance".

At a press conference in Delhi, where Rai announced Balbir Singh Jakhar as AAP's West Delhi candidate, he said that the party waited long enough for an alliance that would have defeated the BJP government in the polls, but the Congress displayed “irresponsible and indecisive” behaviour.

The other six AAP candidates are Atishi from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from North-West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South, Dilip Pandey from North-East, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal from the New Delhi seat.

According to recent reports, having earlier rejected an alliance with AAP, Congress is now reconsidering a tie-up ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader PC Chacko told PTI on Tuesday. His statement comes after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said on 5 March that there is no possibility of an alliance with the AAP.

Congress is yet to name its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The general election in Delhi would be held on 12 May (in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019) and the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for 23 May.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.