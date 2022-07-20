Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Speaker urges sloganeering MPs to take part in discussions
Lok Sabha proceeding were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid sloganeering by the Opposition members who are seeking a discussion in Parliament over the issue of inflation and GST rates.
Parliament has witnessed disruptions over the issue ever since the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting members to participate in discussions and not indulge in sloganeering.
"I want to tell those members who are indulging in sloganeering that they should take part in discussions. The public wants the Parliament to work," he said.
Leaders of opposition parties, including the Congress, NCP, DMK and Left, also staged a protest in the Parliament premises demanding a roll back of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread and paneer.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others were present during the protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament premises.
The protesting MPs also held banners and placards, saying "Gabbar Singh Tax Strikes again".
The opposition has been describing the GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, referring to the Bollywood blockbuster Sholay's villain Gabbar Singh who illegally collected taxes from villagers in the film.
GST was raised on essential items including curd and paneer from zero to 5 percent starting 18 July.
The protest also came in the wake of the row over the Rajya Sabha secretariat issuing a circular saying no protest or demonstration will be allowed inside Parliament.
With inputs from PTI
