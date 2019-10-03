Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Loharu profile: An INLD stronghold, BJP, Congress have a hard fight ahead to dislodge regional satrap

Loharu Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Loharu Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 54

Total electors: 1,90,506

Female electors: 88,521

Male electors: 1,01,981

Third gender electors: 4

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Bahadur Singh gained over Haryana Vikas Party's (HVP) Somvir Singh with more than 6,000 votes in the 2000 elections. In the next elections, Somvir contested on a Congress ticket and defeated Bahadur Singh by a considerable margin. In 2009, the INLD came back to power in a two-horse race with Dharam Pal defeating Jai Parkash Dalal by a thin margin of 623 votes. In 2014, Dalal contested as a BJP candidate but, lost to the INLD’s Om Prakash Barwa who won with over 2,000 votes.

Raj Singh Gagarwas from INLD, Ramesh Kothari from Bahujan Samaj Party, Somvir Singh from Congress and Jai Parkash Dalal from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Loharu LAC in 2019

Demographics: Loharu got its name from the Lohars (or blacksmiths). The region gained popularity because of the Loharu fort and its bi-annual Camel Fair that is organised in January and July.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .