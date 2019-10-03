Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Loharu profile: An INLD stronghold, BJP, Congress have a hard fight ahead to dislodge regional satrap

Loharu Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Loharu Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 54

Total electors: 1,90,506

Female electors: 88,521

Male electors: 1,01,981

Third gender electors: 4

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Bahadur Singh gained over Haryana Vikas Party's (HVP) Somvir Singh with more than 6,000 votes in the 2000 elections. In the next elections, Somvir contested on a Congress ticket and defeated Bahadur Singh by a considerable margin. In 2009, the INLD came back to power in a two-horse race with Dharam Pal defeating Jai Parkash Dalal by a thin margin of 623 votes. In 2014, Dalal contested as a BJP candidate but, lost to the INLD’s Om Prakash Barwa who won with over 2,000 votes.

Demographics: Loharu got its name from the Lohars (or blacksmiths). The region gained popularity because of the Loharu fort and its bi-annual Camel Fair that is organised in January and July.