Lohardaga Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat in tight contest

Lohardaga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 11,19,144

Female electors: 5,40,261

Male electors: 5,78,883

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a BJP stronghold for the last decade. In 2004, Congress candidate Rameshwar Oraon won the seat with a winning margin of 19.35 percent votes. Since 2009, BJP’s Sudarshan Bhagat has held the seat. He is the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Demographics: This reserved constituency covers the entire Gumla and Lohardaga districts and parts of Ranchi district. Part of the South Chotanagpur division, Gumla district has a population of nearly 10.3 lakh people, according to the 2011 Census. Both Lohardaga and Gumla districts come under the Backward Region Grants Fund Programme. The region is rich in minerals such as bauxite, aluminium, iron oxide and manganese dioxide. Lohardaga district has a population of 4.62 lakh people, of which 56.89 percent are Scheduled Tribes, according to the 2011 Census. Its literacy rate stands at 67.61 percent.

