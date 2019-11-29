Lohardaga Assembly Elections 2019: State Congress chief Rameshwar Oraon challenges turncoat predecessor BJP's Sukhdev Bhagat

Lohardaga(ST) Assembly Elections 2019 | Eponymous to the district name of Lohardaga, the Lohardaga Assembly constituency covers the areas falling under Lohardaga, Kuru and Kisko police station in Lohardaga sub-division. Falling under the South Chotanagpur Division of Jharkhand, Lohardaga(ST) Assembly constituency is also part of the Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency.

Lohardaga is also part of the dreaded Red Corridor and is one of the 18 districts with a Maoist presence in Jharkhand.

Lohardaga as a district came into existence after Ranchi was split into three districts namely Ranchi, Lohardaga and Gumla way back in 1983. According to the official district website, there is a reference in Jain texts to Lord Mahavir’s visit to Lore-a-Yadaga, which means ‘river of tears’ in Mundari. It claims that Lohardaga may be made up of two Hindi words, Lohar meaning ‘blacksmith’, and Daga meaning centre’, which makes the literal meaning of Lohardaga as ‘centre of iron mining’. It is located in the southwestern part of Jharkhand covering an area of 1,491 sq km in the tribal belt of Chotanagpur plateau.

Lohardaga votes on 30 November 2019, which is the first of the five-phase Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019.

Among the voters in the Lohardaga(ST) Assembly constituency, 6,205 are in the 18-19 age range with 3,067 males and 3,138 females. The present term of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly which began on 6 January 2015 ends on 5 January 2020.

Counting of votes to the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 will take place on 23 December.

Following is a brief description of Lohardaga(ST) Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 72

Total electors: 2,44,381

Female electors: 1,20,723

Male electors: 1,23,658

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: For Scheduled Tribe

Delimited: No

Key candidates in Lohardaga (ST) Assembly Elections 2019: BJP has fielded former state Congress chief Sukhdev Bhagat while Congress state unit chief Rameshwar Oraon will contest from this constituency. After a split from the BJP, the All Jharkhand Students' Union's Neeru Shanti Bhagat has filed her nomination. She is the wife of former Lohardaga MLA Kamal Kishore Bhagat.

Results in the last three Assembly elections: In 2005, Congress candidate Sukhdeo Bhagat defeated BJP's Sadhnu Bhagat by a margin of 6,780 votes which was the 6.35 percent of the total valid votes of 1,06,767. In 2009, Kamal Kishor Bhagat of AJSUP defeated Sukhdeo Bhagat of the Congress by a slender margin of 606 votes which was 0.52 percent of the total valid votes of 1,16,556. In 2014, Sukhdeo won a hard-fought contest by defeating Kamal by a narrow margin of 592 votes. Sukhdeo got 0.41 percent of the total valid votes of 1,44,799. While Kamal got 56,920 votes, Sukhdeo garnered 56328.

