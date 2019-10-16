Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Loha profile: Shiv Sena pits Mukteshwar Dhondge against NCP's Dilip Dhondge, JD(S)' Rukminbai Gite

Loha Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nanded district — Deglur (SC).

Constituency Name— Loha

Constituency Number— 88

District— Nanded

Total Electors— 273222

Female Electors— 131758

Male Electors— 141459

Third Gender— 5

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, NCP candidate Dhondge Shankarrao Ganeshrao won against LB candidate Chikhalikar Prataprao Govindrao with 81539 votes to his name. In 2014, Chikhalikar P Govindrao of the Shiv Sena won this seat against the BJP candidate Dhondge Mukteshwar Keshavrao with a total of 92,435 votes in his favour.

In 2019, With BJP and Shiv Sena part of a pre-poll alliance, Dhondge Mukteshwar Keshavrao is contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket. The NCP has fielded Dilip Shankarrao Dhondge while the BSP has fielded Hanmant Raghunath Wadwale. Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded Rukminbai Shankarrao Gite while Shivkumar Narayanrao Narangale is Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's candidate.

Demographics – Loha is in the district of Nanded. It belongs to the Marathwada region.