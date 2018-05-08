You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

'Lofty dreams': From Smriti Irani to Shehzad Poonawalla, how politicians reacted to Rahul Gandhi's PM remark

Politics FP Staff May 08, 2018 19:36:52 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday took potshots at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that he was ready to be the prime minister, saying the Congress president, who is harbouring "lofty dreams" despite his party's losing spree, should first try to win state elections.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said while it is Gandhi's right to "dream" about becoming the prime minister, even Congress' allies were not accepting him as their leader. He reminded Gandhi that after he became Congress vice president, "his party lost 13 states and after he took over as party president, it has lost five states and Karnataka will be the sixth one".

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Twitter@INCIndia

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Twitter@INCIndia

"Look at the irony, Congress is losing state after state ever since Gandhi took over as party's vice president and then party chief. But he is dreaming to become the prime minister. Even Congress' allies are not accepting him as their leader," Hussain told reporters.

The BJP leader emphasised that the country will once again elect Narendra Modi as their prime minister.

"Aakhir dil ki baat zubaan par aa hi gayi (Finally what was in his heart has come out)," Hussain said on Gandhi's remarks.

"It is good to see that he has such lofty dreams. It is his right. But, to become the prime minister, he has to win some, at least some state elections and make chief ministers of his choice. Under his leadership, the party is not winning any state election and he is dreaming of becoming the prime minister," he said.

The BJP leader claimed that Congress was facing defeat in Karnataka. "Rahul Gandhi will hit a sixer after losing Karnataka," he said, adding the Congress has already lost "five states" after he became party president.

Hussain was responding to Gandhi's remarks in Bangalore on Tuesday that he is ready to become the prime minister if his party emerges as the "biggest" party after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi said he is "pretty confident" that Narendra Modi would not be the next prime minister.

If the Congress acts as a "platform" (with other parties in a coalition), the BJP does not stand a chance of winning the elections, he said at a function where he launched the 'Samruddha Bharat Foundation'.

Union minister Smriti Irani also reacted to Gandhi's statement and said that the Congress chief "thinks about himself" while Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah thought about the country.

Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell chief, also reacted to Gandhi's statements with a tweet.

It was not just BJP members who lashed out at Gandhi for his remark. Rebel Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla also hit out at Gandhi, saying, "Rahul hasn't performed".

However, former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitam Ram Manjhi said he will support Gandhi for the post of prime minister.

"I will support Rahul Gandhi for PM in 2019 if Congress emerges (as the) single largest party, but before that, a broader consensus within the anti-BJP alliance needs to be formed," India Today quoted Manjhi as saying.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 19:36 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores