LK Advani's blog post 'important intervention' for BJP, says ex-aide; slams Modi, calls Rahul Gandhi his 'true follower'

Sudheendra Kulkarni, a former aide of veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Thursday praised the senior politician and said he has emerged as a "respected margdarshak" (guide) for the nation.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kulkarni said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was Advani's true follower, and not the "divisive Modi".

Today Shri #LKAdvani ji has emerged as a RESPECTED MARGDARSHAK for the whole nation. “In our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'ANTI-NATIONAL'”. His true follower today is @RahulGandhi, and not divisive #Modi 1/n pic.twitter.com/E5Xi0Phbgv — Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) April 4, 2019

Kulkarni's comments came soon after Advani published a blog post ahead of the BJP's foundation day on 6 April. "Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," the 91-year-old wrote. Kulkarni also told CNBC-TV that Advani's blog post was "the most important intervention for the BJP in 2019 election campaign".

Advani was recently replaced by BJP chief Amit Shah as the party candidate for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. NDTV quoted Kulkari as saying that Modi not meeting Advani after he was denied a BJP ticket was "disgraceful". Modi reacted to the blog post, saying that Advani perfectly summed up BJP's "true essence".

Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it. https://t.co/xScWuuDuMq — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2019



Advani is one of the BJP founders and its longest-serving president. He has been elected from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat six times since 1991.

With inputs from PTI

