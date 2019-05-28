LJP passes resolution to name Ram Vilas Paswan as its representative in new Narendra Modi govt

New Delhi: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday passed a resolution, recommending its president Ram Vilas Paswan's name as the party's representative in the new Narendra Modi government.

Paswan's son Chirag, also an LJP leader, told reporters that the party's parliamentary board unanimously passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting attended by all its six MPs and other senior office bearers.

He also played down reports that Paswan, who is a Cabinet minister in the outgoing government, had pushed for his name in the new Council of Ministers, saying it was more out of fatherly feelings.

Modi will be sworn as prime minister for a second term on 30 May.

Chirag said it was Modi's prerogative to decide who will be the ministers in his government, but the LJP would like to be represented by Paswan in the new government.