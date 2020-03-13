West Bengal election results live: Didn't expect a politics of slander, says Mamata after the win

Counting of votes for the high stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on Thursday morning with trends expected to be available by 11 am. By 12 noon, a final picture could emerge on who would be the major players in the five states.

Election Commission officials said counting of votes will commence at 8 am, and will be over by 3 pm. According to Election Commission guidelines, half an hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting votes from the EVMs begins. The 'ballot unit' is switched on in the presence of senior poll officials and counting agents of candidates, and the result command keyed in to get results per machine.

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee had created electoral history in 2011 when she ended the 34-year-long Communist rule in West Bengal. However, after a series of corruption scandals and allegations of political violence, her popularity is now under serious question. However, the exit polls have predicted a TMC sweep in the state. Interestingly, all exit polls predicted an anti-incumbent mood in all states except West Bengal.

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday expressed happiness at being given a clear majority in the state Assembly elections by most of the exit polls.

Most of the exit poll surveys by regional and national channels have given TMC a clear majority in the 294-member Assembly.

"We will wait for 19 May and the actual results. The people of Bengal will bless Trinamool abundantly. The Mamata Banerejee government's peace and communal harmony will win the hearts and minds of the people of Bengal," TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said.

On the other hand, the opposition combine of the Left Front and Congress is hopeful of the formation of an alliance government.

CPM MP Ritabrata Banerjee and Congress leader Abdul Mannan said that whatever might be the exit poll prediction, the formation of the alliance government was "imminent."

Mannan claimed people had voted in favour of the alliance.

Of all the four states, one heard the loudest noise about corruption in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) had to contend with two major corruption scandals — the Saradha scam and Narada sting operation.

