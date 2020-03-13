West Bengal election results live: Didn't expect a politics of slander, says Mamata after the win

Counting of votes for the high stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on Thursday morning with trends expected to be available by 11 am. By 12 noon, a final picture could emerge on who would be the major players in the five states.
Election Commission officials said counting of votes will commence at 8 am, and will be over by 3 pm. According to Election Commission guidelines, half an hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting votes from the EVMs begins. The 'ballot unit' is switched on in the presence of senior poll officials and counting agents of candidates, and the result command keyed in to get results per machine.
Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee had created electoral history in 2011 when she ended the 34-year-long Communist rule in West Bengal. However, after a series of corruption scandals and allegations of political violence, her popularity is now under serious question. However, the exit polls have predicted a TMC sweep in the state. Interestingly, all exit polls predicted an anti-incumbent mood in all states except West Bengal.
West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday expressed happiness at being given a clear majority in the state Assembly elections by most of the exit polls.
Most of the exit poll surveys by regional and national channels have given TMC a clear majority in the 294-member Assembly. Most exit poll surveys conducted by regional and national channels have given TMC a clear majority in the 294-member Assembly.
"We will wait for 19 May and the actual results. The people of Bengal will bless Trinamool abundantly. The Mamata Banerejee government's peace and communal harmony will win the hearts and minds of the people of Bengal," TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said.
On the other hand, the opposition combine of the Left Front and Congress is hopeful of the formation of an alliance government.
CPM MP Ritabrata Banerjee and Congress leader Abdul Mannan said that whatever might be the exit poll prediction, the formation of the alliance government was "imminent."
Mannan claimed people had voted in favour of the alliance.
Of all the four states, one heard the loudest noise about corruption in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) had to contend with two major corruption scandals — the Saradha scam and Narada sting operation.
With inputs from agencies
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 18:43:12 IST
Highlights
TMC - 215 | BJP - 7 | Left + 71 | CNN News 18
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
08:14 (IST)
TMC - 215 | BJP - 7 | Left + 71 | CNN News 18
14:14 (IST)
14:08 (IST)
Baichung Bhutia accepts defeat
14:02 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Mamata Banerjee
13:42 (IST)
Jairam Ramesh expresses disappointment
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said though the outcome in Kerala and Assam was not surprising, that in West Bengal had come as a disappointment for the party as it expected to do much better.
"Results in West Bengal are disappointing. I am surprised by our less than anticipated showing in Bengal. We certainly expected to do much better. We were confident that the alliance will do very well. We need to look at it in some detail," Ramesh said.
12:45 (IST)
Secret to Mamata's success? Zero corruption
12:43 (IST)
When a party loses its ideology, it loses everything, says Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee after sweeping West Bengal polls
12:14 (IST)
Mamata to take oath on 27 May
A session of Assembly will be called before May 29, says Mamata Banerjee
"Aap dekhte jaiye aage kya hota hai," says Mamata Banerjee on whether she would be a part of a non-BJP and non-Congress alliance in future.
Mamata has called for a an all party meeting on 20 May.
It is a "corruption-less" state, says Mamata.
11:59 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee addresses media, expresses gratitude to people
We were victorious with two-thirds majority. Despite the Congress and Left alliance, we won. Families have come together and helped us win.
Everything went peacefully. People stood in the queue for hours and in the heat to vote. Didn't expect a politics of slander and low lies.
We fought alone this time. Last elections, Trinamool had won 184 seats in alliance. This time, Opp was united against us.
Have ideological differences with BJP and Congress demolished itself by aligning itself with the Left.
11:53 (IST)
Trinamool Congress wins first seat
The first results of the West Bengal assembly polls on Thursday went in favour of the Trinamool Congress as the ruling party steadily marched towards a brute majority, leading in as many as 212 of the total 294 seats.
Trinamool nominee Nayna Bandyopadhyay retained Chowrangee constituency, defeating her nearest rival Somen Mitra of the Congress by over 13,000 votes.
The other winner declared so far is also from Trinamool, as Shashi Panja successfully defended Shyampukur constituency, defeating Piyali Pal of the All India Forward Bloc by over 13,000 votes.
11:35 (IST)
11:33 (IST)
11:28 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee leads by 1499 votes
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is leading by 1,499 votes in Bhawanipur Assembly constituency over her
nearest rival Congress candidate Deepa Dasmunshi.
11:21 (IST)
PM Modi congratulates Didi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he called Mamata Banerjee and congratulated her on her win.
11:16 (IST)
Enclave dwellers voted in these elections for the first time
The sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections was an important one. Over 9000 voters living in 51 enclaves in Cooch Behar district exercised their franchise since India’s Independence
The enclaves were formally declared Indian territory after the exchange of enclaves with Bangladesh on 1 August last year
There are about 15,000 people living in the enclaves who got their Indian citizenship. Of them 9,776 were eligible to vote
While Mamata Banerjee wants to grant citizenship to Bangladeshis living in India for more than five years, Home Minister Rajnath Singh blamed the TMC for failing to keep infiltration in check
Naturally, each political party took credit for resolving the 68-year-old border dispute
Mamata’s TMC said that their governments resolved this enclave problem, something that none of the previous governments addressed.
BJP for its part said that they had been with the people from the beginning.
The CPM struck a different note claiming that both the parties stalled the process during the UPA rule.
It would be interesting to see the vote share in the enclaves — if they too have their faith set strong in Mamata Banerjee.
11:04 (IST)
The Left comes in second, but it's not a close call at all
Trinamool Congress secures 40.39 lakh votes, CPM gets 16.57 lakh votes.
10:58 (IST)
Trinamool Tsunami in West Bengal
The ruling Trinamool Congress appeared set to retain power with a two-third majority in West Bengal on Thursday, as its candidates led in 208 of the 294 constituencies.
The Left-Congress nominees were ahead in 74 constituencies.
Candidates of the BJP and its allies were leading in 10 places. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, one of the BJP's allies, was ahead in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong.
The Trinamool wave appeared to be crushing all the opposition in the southern parts of the state while the Left-Congress challenge was most visible in northern Bengal.
Among the prominent Trinamool leaders on the road to victory was Finance Minister Amit Mitra from Khardaha.
Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra led from his constituency Narayangarh while Congress' Manas Bhunia was ahead in Sabang.
Among celebrity candidates, Trinamool's Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Howrah North) and Baishali Dalmiya (Bally) were in the lead.
Around 82.80 percent of the 6.55 crore electorate voted in the elections held from April 4 to May 5 to elect a 294-member assembly.
10:33 (IST)
Celebrations for Didi
Celebrations outside Mamata Banerjee's residence after early trends show her leading by over 3000 votes.
10:16 (IST)
The latest numbers, according to the Election Commission of India
All India Trinamool Congress: 183
BJP: 5
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha: 3
Left: 23
10:10 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee leads by 158 votes
BJP's Chandra Bose closes gap in Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee now leads by 158 votes.
09:57 (IST)
09:56 (IST)
09:55 (IST)
09:42 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee to win with massive margin
Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has surged ahead of the Left-Congress alliance in West Bengal, BJP was ahead in Assam while AIADMK and LDF were leading their rivals in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, according to early trends as the counting of votes began for the four state Assembly polls.
09:30 (IST)
Bhutia right behind CPM candidate Ashok Bhattacharya
Trinamool's candidate from Siliguri, Bhaichung Bhutia trails CPM candidate Ashok Bhattacharya by 1373 votes
09:15 (IST)
Trinamool Congress takes an early lead
West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress took early lead as officials counted the millions of votes cast in staggered assembly elections, officials said.
Of the 44 of the 294 constituencies where initial trends were available, the Trinamool had forged ahead in 25 while the Left-Congress alliance led in 17 places.
The Bharatiya Janata Party was in the lead in one constituency.
09:03 (IST)
Election Commission data so far
According to latest EC data after first round of counting TMC leads in 13 seats, Left alliance in 9, BJP in 1
08:47 (IST)
Latest EC data from postal ballots
According to ANI, The West Bengal latest EC data from postal ballots shows TMC leading on 11 seats, Left leading on 8 seats, BJP leading on 1
08:39 (IST)
TMC way ahead in the game, but Mamata cautious
Mamata Banerjee said that these are just initial trends and that she would like to wait for a while before she considers it a win.
08:24 (IST)
08:09 (IST)
Violence in the West Bengal polls has been an issue
Days ahead of the last phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, four persons were killed in Malda, including a TMC worker, while making a crude bomb.
On the same day, two CBI officials were killed while diffusing a bomb.
West Bengal politics has been violence-ridden for years. It can all be rooted to one incident in the 70s, when a police complaint was registered alleging that CPM goons set a house on fire.
In 33 years of Left Front’s rule, the local residents were exposed to so much violence that when TMC had its historic victory in 2011, there were apprehensions about a bloodbath.
Though the Election Commission has been emphasizing that it takes incidents of poll violence seriously, renewed clashes ruled the headlines as soon as polling began this year.
In each case that was reported, rival parties consistently played the blame game and denied their involvement.
Despite heavy security deployment, poll violence has been a topic of concern that has continually brought down the faith of the voters.
08:02 (IST)
Counting of votes begins
Authorities on Thursday began counting the millions of votes cast in the West Bengal assembly elections. The process started at 90 counting centres across the state at 8 a.m.
The fate of 1,961 candidates, including 198 women, stored in 77,413 electronic voting machines would be known during the day.
Around 82.80 percent of the 6.55 crore electorate voted in the elections held from April 4 to May 5 to elect a 294-member assembly.
A total of 294 counting observers have been deployed along with 78 companies of central forces.
The ruling Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Left Front-Congress alliance are the main contenders for power. The BJP is contesting in 291 seats.
IANS
07:57 (IST)
Politics does make for strange bedfellows: The unlikely alliance of CPM and Congress
The unlikely alliance of the Left with Congress has its roots in the 2004 UPA government. But it was short lived, as the Left chose to withdraw their support after their opposition to a nuclear deal was ignored by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
In West Bengal, the Left and Congress alliance was first formed in the civic polls in Siliguri in 2009.
With neither party gaining enough seats, they saw a common purpose in ousting Trinamool. However, the Left and Congress rivalry in the state has had a long and bloody history.
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee considers the alliance important for the “party’s survival.” The CPM resolution made it clear that there was an urgent need to forge Left and democratic front as a fighting alliance of forces.
07:56 (IST)
ABP Ananda predicts TMC win
An Exit Poll conducted by ABP Ananda predicts a win for Mamata Banerjee in this election.
07:48 (IST)
C-Voter poll predictions
TimesNow-CVoter predicted a similar picture, giving Mamata a 2/3rd majority and 167 seats. It pegged the number of seats for the Left-Congress alliance at 120. The BJP was projected to win 4 with others at 3.
News Nation made the contest closer, forecasting TMC win in 152 seats, Left+Congress in 136, BJP 0 and others 3.
NewsX-Today's Chanakya was the most favourable for BJP, giving it 14 seats (+/-5) while predicting a whopping 210 (+/-14) for the ruling TMC. The Left-Congress alliance in the state has been predicted to win 70 (+/- 9) seats in the state while others may not win any, it said.
NDTV Poll of Polls gave BJP 3, TMC 196, Left 92, Others 5.
The India Today-Axis My India poll predicted a landslide for Mamata Banerjee, projecting TMC a winner in 233-253 seats, Left+Cong 38-51, BJP 2-6 while others 2-5.
It is important to remember that these are seat projections. When it comes to vote share though, ABP Ananda-Nielsenpegs TMC's at 44% and the Left-Congress combine at 42%. TimesNow-CVoter predicts 41.2% for the ruling party and 40.8% (Left 31.2 + Cong 9.6) for the alliance. ABP Ananda also predicts a very close contest in at least 25 seats where results may go either way.
Sreemoy Talukdar, Senior Editor, Firstpost
07:40 (IST)
First transgender presiding officer in West Bengal polls
In the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly polls was a watershed for the third gender community, for the first time one of them was made a presiding officer for a booth in South Kolkata.
Out of the 6.5 crore voters in West Bengal the number of voters from the third gender is a nominal 758.
07:33 (IST)
Two major scams that could destabilise TMC's hold in West Bengal
The Narada scam where TMC leaders were caught on camera taking huge sums of money as bribe and the other is the Saradha scam — a major ponzi scheme that implicated Mamata's close aide, Madan Mitra.
07:21 (IST)
Exit Poll predictions for West Bengal
07:06 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee was the most spoken about on Facebook this election season
During Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, BJP was the most discussed political party while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the most talked about political
leader on Facebook.
An analysis of conversations on Facebook regarding the Assembly polls across all states done by the social media giant shows that BJP featured in 61 per cent of them, while Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was the top leader, figuring in 22 per cent of the conversations.
07:02 (IST)
Parties adapted to include social media strategy in their campaigns
Political parties in the state extended their fight into the cyber space swearing by the revolutionary impact of the social media.
Topping the chart is the Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is not only a regular user of Facebook and Twitter, but is also the most popular face there. Several songs sung by renowned singers lauding the achievements of the TMC regime were also made online in days to come.
The CPM, which was against the introduction of computers in India on the grounds that it would mean loss of jobs, also used social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to reach out to younger voters.
Surya Kanta Mishra, state secretary of CPM, regularly used Twitter to express his views and opinions. His handle, @SurjyaKMishra, have over 3,000 followers. Mishra does not shy away from expressing his intolerance towards TMC's rule in the state. Four out of the nine tweets put out by Mishra in April are regarding the ouster of TMC in West Bengal. His campaigning strategy is simple - slam the opponent (and the election commission).
BJP's twitter campaign in West Bengal however, focussed more on Narendra Modi's achievements than of the local candidates.
06:55 (IST)
West Bengal Assembly Election 2016: Six phases, lots of action
The Eastern state has been split into 294 constituencies by the Election Commission. The polls were conducted in six phases (the first was split in two).
For a state, where it seemed like the Opposition (CPM, Congress and BJP) were totally vanquished and the ruling Trinamool was almost invincible, there now seems to be a change in the winds. As senior editor of Firstpost Gouri Chatterjee argues in this piece: "Even though opinion polls are still predicting a victory for the TMC, albeit with a reduced number of seats, there is a sense of urgency in the air, a sense of expectation and possibility. Anything, it seems, could happen."