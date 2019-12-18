Litipara Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Litipara Assembly Election 2019| The Litipara Assembly constituency in Santhal Pargana region is considered to be a bastion of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) with the party registering three consecutive wins in 2005, 2009 and 2014 Assembly polls. The reserved constituency will go to polls on 20 December in the 5th phase of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Demography: The Litipara seat lies in the Pakur district and is a part of the Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. According to the 2011 Census, over 42 percent o the population in the district belongs to the Scheduled tribes (ST). Pakur district is home to the Santhal and Paharia tribes. Bengali, Hindi , Santhali, Paharia are the main languages spoken in the district.

According to the 2011 Census, the sex ratio in the district is 989 while the literacy rate is 48.82 percent. The district consists of six blocks. As per the 2011 Census, the town of Littipara had a population of 1,05,701.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 1,92,609

Male: 96,304

Female: 96,305

Transgender: 0

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 75 percent

Polling stations: 228

Major parties in the fray: BJP, JMM, JVM, LJP, JDU, CPM, TMC

Results of last three Assembly elections:

In the 2014 Assembly elections, JMM's Anil Murmu had emerged victorious over turncoat candidate Simon Marandi who had resigned from the JMM to join the BJP. Following the Murmu's death in 2017, Marandi was elected to the seat in the by-polls on a JMM ticket. Marandi had also represented the seat in during the previous Assembly (2009- 2014). In 2005, JMM's Sushila Hansdak had defeated BJP's Som Marandi by a margin of over eight percent.

For the upcoming election, the BJP has fielded Daniyal Kisku against Simon Marandi's son Dinesh William, who is contesting on a JMM ticket. Other candidates include Ishwar Marandi (JDU), Shivcharan Malto (TMC), Gupin Hembrom (LJP), Raska Hembram (JVM) and Devendra Dehri (CPM)

Sixteen Assembly constituencies are set to vote in the last phase of polling on 20 December. The counting of votes for the five-phase Assembly elections will take place on the 23 December.

The state is currently ruled by the BJP (37 Assembly seats) in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) (5 Assembly seats). However, the BJP is seeking to come to power on its own after NDA allies, including Janata Dal-United (JDU) and AJSU decided to part ways with the saffron party.

The saffron party faces tough contest from the Opposition alliance consisting of the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JMM. The alliance has rallied behind Hemant Soren as its chief ministerial candidate. JMM is contesting on 43 seats, the Congress on 31 and the RJD on seven seats in the 81-seat Assembly. The term of the current Assembly ends on 5 January, 2020.

