'Lies and only lies': Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of inciting hatred over SC/ST Act in Karnataka

"Lies and only lies," — BJP chief Amit Shah minced no words on Thursday as he hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks at a rally in poll-bound Karnataka.

A short video released by Shah on Twitter plays out the words from Rahul's speech on loop, "SC/ST Act ko radd kiya jata hai," (The SC/ST Act is being revoked.)

Lies and only Lies! See how @RahulGandhi fictitiously revokes the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society. pic.twitter.com/4vcnM0zltM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 5, 2018

Soon after Amit Shah put out the tweet, BJP's Karnataka unit, quoting the same statement by the Congress president, urged the Bengaluru city police to take action against him. The BJP alleged that he was "outrightly peddling lies".

Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Shivamoga on 3 April had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on atrocities against Dalits, saying, "Rohit Vemula is murdered. Dalits are beaten up in Una (Gujarat) but the prime minister does not speak a word on it."

Rahul compared the status of the welfare of SC/STs in Karnataka with Modi government's actions on the issue. He claimed that more than half of the money released by the Modi government across the country for SC/ST welfare was being spent by Karnataka itself on the Dalits and tribals.

With inputs from PTI