'Less than 6 hours left for your deadline on Rafale deal': Day after Arun Jaitley's salvo, Rahul Gandhi tweets at finance minister

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter once again to attack the government over the Rafale deal. The Congress president had set Arun Jaitley a 24-hour deadline to announce a joint parliamentary committee on the great 'Rafale robbery', on Wednesday. Rahul took to Twitter again to remind the finance minister that only 6 hours were left in the said deadline. The Congress president also added that young India is waiting for answers. Rahul had, in an earlier tweet, demanded a joint parliamentary committee 'to sort out' the fighter jet deal.

Dear Mr Jaitley, Less than 6 hrs left for your deadline on the #Rafale JPC to run out. Young India is waiting. I hope you're busy convincing Modi Ji and Anil Ambani Ji about why they should listen to you & approve this! @ArunJaitley — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2018

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the Indian National Congress has started an online initiative calling for protests against what the party has dubbed as the ‘Rafale Scam’. The Congress planned to organise a protest march in Delhi starting from the party's headquarters on Akbar road till the official residence and principal workplace of the prime minister, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The protest was scheduled to begin on Thursday at noon. The party also started a hashtag on Twitter, #PMHouseGherao, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to break their silence over the Rafale deal.

The war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the Rafale deal has intensified with both parties attacking each other. On Wednesday, Jaitley had accused the Congress of "peddling untruth" on the Rafale aircraft deal, saying the "false campaign" by the Opposition party and Rahul was seriously compromising national security. Following Jaitley's criticisms, Rahul tweeted to the finance minister thanking him for bringing the attention back to Rafale deal and asked for a joint parliamentary panel to probe the deal.

To this, BJP national president Amit Shah had a curt comeback, as he used the acronym for joint parliamentary committee (JPC) used in Rahul's tweet to term Congress a Jhuthi party (liars' party)

Over the past few days, Congress party leaders have held press conferences on the 'Rafale scam' alleging that the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government is paralysing the Indian economy. The Congress claims that the NDA is purchasing overpriced jets, even though a lower price was negotiated by the previous UPA regime, and jeopardising the interests of public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited - a charge vehemently denied by the BJP.