Lawyer files police complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for 'preventing' L-G Anil Baijal from discharging duties

New Delhi: A lawyer filed a complaint at the Patel Nagar police station here today against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues, who are sitting on an indefinite dharna at the LG office since Monday.

Complainant Vibhor Anand accused Kejriwal and his colleagues of "compelling" L-G Anil Baijal to do "unlawful work" and preventing him from doing "lawful" work.

The complaint forced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief to deny the charge.

"We are not restraining him from doing ANY work. Four of us are sitting in a very small waiting room. Raj Niwas is palatial. He can use rest of Raj Niwas to do his work. Actually, L-G refusing to perform his 'lawful' and constitutional duty. On behalf of Delhiites, we are urging him to do just that," Kejriwal tweted.

Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ministers Satyender Jain and Gopal Rai are sitting on a dharna at the office of the Lieutenant Governor, demanding that Baijal should direct the IAS officers to call off their "strike" and clear the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Anand has demanded the police to book Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues under IPC section 124 (Assaulting President, Governor etc. with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power).

The lawyer had filed complaints against AAP legislators and other functionaries at the LG office, Election Commission and with the Delhi Police in the past.