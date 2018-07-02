Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Law Commission, political parties to discuss feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections on 7-8 July

Politics FP Staff Jul 02, 2018 18:43:12 IST

The Law Commission is set to hold consultations with all major political parties on 7 and 8 July to discuss the feasibility of conducting simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

The Congress on Monday confirmed that they had received the note from the Law Commission, according to News18, but the party did not disclose whether its representatives will attend the meeting.

The feasibility of conducting simultaneous polls has been in discussion for months. In April, the Law Commission had said simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies can be held in two phases from 2019, provided that at least two provisions of the Constitution are amended and ratified by a majority of the states.

Sources indicated it was unlikely that amendments needed to the Constitution and election laws to make synchronised polls possible would be introduced anytime soon, The Times of India reported. A functionary of the Election Commission said: "Assembly polls in five states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana and Arunachal Pradesh — are due along with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Maharashtra and Haryana, both ruled by the BJP, are due for polls in a few months. Possibly, the BJP governments in these states can bring them forward to align them with the Lok Sabha polls. This would simply involve early dissolution (of the Assembly) and not require any amendments to the law. So seven state polls can technically be held with the General Elections in 2019."


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 18:43 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 02 Jul 2018
Brazil
1:0
Mexico
Match Centre
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores