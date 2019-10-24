Latur Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Latur Rural Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Latur district — Udgir.

Constituency Name—Latur Rural

Constituency Number—234

District Name—Latur

Total Electors—321705

Female Electors—152328

Male Electors—169376

Third Gender—1

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In 2014, Bhise Trimbakrao Shrirangrao of Congress won with 1,00,897 votes against BJP's Karad Ramesh Kashiram who received 90,387 votes. In 2009, Shinde Vaijanath Gyandev of Congress defeated BJP's Rameshappa Kashiram Karad with a margin of 24,000 votes.

In 2019, Congress is fielding former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's son Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh against Sachin alias Ravi Ramraje Deshmukh of Shiv Sena, Arjun Dhondiram Waghamare of MNS along with independent candidates like Arvind Mahadev Gade, Gadgale Rajkumar Maroti and Babruwan Baliram Pawar among others.

