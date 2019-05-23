Latur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Latur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 16,82,607

Female electors: 7,84,688

Male electors: 8,97,919

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency before delimitation. Ahmedpur Assembly segment was earlier in Nanded Lok Sabha constituency before 2008. Ausa and Omerga Assembly segments were moved to Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Loha, Latur Rural, Latur City, Ahmedpur, Udgir (SC), Nilanga

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Shivraj Vishwanath Patil won the seat, but lost to BJP’s Rupatai Diliprao Nilangekar Patil in 2004. In 2009, Congress candidate Jayawant Gangaram Awale won the seat and was succeeded by BJP leader Sunil Baliram Gaikwad in 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Latur and Nanded districts. Latur has a population of 24,54,196 as Census 2011. Of this, 20.06 lakh people are Hindus. The sex ratio in the district is 928 while the literacy rate is 77.3 percent. Agriculture is the main source of employment in the district. The SC population is 19.6 percent of the total district population.

