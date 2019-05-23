Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Latur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:42:29 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Ramrao Garkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBHP Rupesh Shamrao Shanke 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamble Madhukar Sambhaji 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Papita Raosaheb Randive 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Dattu Prabhakar Karjikar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Arun Ramrao Sontakke 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh Nivruti Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Dr. Siddharthkumar Digamberrao Suryawanshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Kamant Machhindra Gunwantrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Latur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 16,82,607

Female electors: 7,84,688

Male electors: 8,97,919

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency before delimitation. Ahmedpur Assembly segment was earlier in Nanded Lok Sabha constituency before 2008. Ausa and Omerga Assembly segments were moved to Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Loha, Latur Rural, Latur City, Ahmedpur, Udgir (SC), Nilanga

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Shivraj Vishwanath Patil won the seat, but lost to BJP’s Rupatai Diliprao Nilangekar Patil in 2004. In 2009, Congress candidate Jayawant Gangaram Awale won the seat and was succeeded by BJP leader Sunil Baliram Gaikwad in 2014.

Demographics: It covers parts of Latur and Nanded districts. Latur has a population of 24,54,196 as Census 2011. Of this, 20.06 lakh people are Hindus. The sex ratio in the district is 928 while the literacy rate is 77.3 percent. Agriculture is the main source of employment in the district. The SC population is 19.6 percent of the total district population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:42:29 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile