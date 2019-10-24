Latur City Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Latur City Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Latur district — Udgir.

Constituency Name—Latur City

Constituency Number—235

District Name—Latur

Total Electors—371911

Female Electors—177765

Male Electors—194145

Third Gender—1

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In 2014 elections, Congress continued to remain in power as Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh won the seat with 11,9656 votes against Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti of BJP who recieved 70,191 votes only. In 2009, Deshmukh won the seat with 1,13,006 votes against Kayyumkhan Mohmmadkhan Pathan of BSP who received only 23,526 votes.

In 2019, Congress candidate Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, the winner from two consecutive elections, will be contesting alongside Kamble Madhukar Sambhaji of BSP, Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti BJP among others.

