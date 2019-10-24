Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Latur City Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 10:36:31 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Santosh Sambhaji Sabde 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVA Ram Shankar Patole 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Rajasab Bashumiya Maniyar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pathan Minhaj Khan Asif Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shriram Kisanrao Gomare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chhotu Kishanrao Hibare 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vikas Jeevan Suryawanshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manojkumar Alias Dinesh Jugalkishor Gilda 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Laturshree Viththal Alias Shashipankaj 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Babasaheb Goroba Sitapure 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Alte Vishwanth Mahadev 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMKP Bandusing Gulabsing Bhat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dwarkadhish Alias Dinesh Govind Parikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kamble Madhukar Sambhaji 0 Votes 0% Votes
RMP Jaynjay Surykant Sayhadri 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Firojkhan Sajidkhan Pathan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IUML Akhicuraheman A.jalil Momin 0 Votes 0% Votes
  • Latur City is one of the 235th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, the total number of electors in Latur City are 371911. Out of the total, 177765 are female and 194145 are male electors

  • Mr Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of Congress won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Latur City Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Latur district — Udgir.

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name—Latur City

Constituency Number—235

District Name—Latur

Total Electors—371911

Female Electors—177765

Male Electors—194145

Third Gender—1

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In 2014 elections, Congress continued to remain in power as Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh won the seat with 11,9656 votes against Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti of BJP who recieved 70,191 votes only. In 2009, Deshmukh won the seat with 1,13,006 votes against Kayyumkhan Mohmmadkhan Pathan of BSP who received only 23,526 votes.
In 2019, Congress candidate Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, the winner from two consecutive elections, will be contesting alongside Kamble Madhukar Sambhaji of BSP, Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti BJP among others.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 10:36:31 IST

