Last day of Parliament Monsoon Session: A look back at productivity in Parliament since NDA came to power in 2014

With the last day of Monsoon Session of Parliament in progress on Thursday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have spent 157.7 hours — 6.57 days — debating, arguing, passing bills, and having a no-confidence motion during the 16 days of the session.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014, the Parliament has spent 2,243.2 hours in session — roughly 93 days. Lok Sabha MPs spent 12.42 percent (278.8 hours) more time in the House than the Upper House MPs in the last four years.

Among all the three sessions held in a financial year — Budget, Monsoon and Winter — the Houses spent most time in session during the Budget Sessions (1177.2 hours - 49 days). The Lok Sabha was in session for 654.4 hours and Rajya Sabha for 522.8 hours.

In comparison to the Budget Session this year, which was repeatedly adjourned by protests over Andhra Pradesh's demand for special category status, the Monsoon Session showed a steep rise in its productivity at 106 percent in the Lok Sabha and 67 percent in Rajya Sabha, according to PRS Legislative Research. The productivity during this year's Budget Session stood at 11 percent for Lok Sabha and seven percent for the Rajya Sabha.

The 2018 Budget Session was the least productive budget session for both Houses since 2000, which also witnessed a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha spent just 86.8 hours, which was roughly four days across 30 sittings.

For Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the most productive session was the 2015 Budget Session, the first time the Narendra Modi led-NDA presented its budget, where 11 bills were passed by both Houses.

However, the Parliament was least productive during the 2016 Winter Session which was marred by repeated adjournments over the issue of demonetisation. According to PRS, it was one of the least productive sessions since 2000. While eight bills were introduced, only two were passed. The Lok Sabha passed the Taxation Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016 within an hour of introduction without any discussion.

Here is an infographic outlining how the Parliament has functioned during the four years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power: