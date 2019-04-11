'Laser light pointed at Rahul Gandhi during Amethi visit,' writes Congress in letter to home ministry, alleges security breach

The Congress on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh about a possible security breach and threat to the life of party president Rahul Gandhi after a "laser" was allegedly pointed at his head on "at least seven separate occasions" when he had gone to file his nominations from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The letter, signed by senior party leaders Ahmed Patel, Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh, asked the Centre to "probe and neutralise the threat, if any" and ensure that protocol relating the Congress president’s security detail is strictly followed.

The letter says: "A perusal of his media interaction will reflect that a laser (green) was pointed at his head, intermittently on at least seven separate occasions in a short period; including twice at his temple on the right side of the head."

It states the killings of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to reiterate the fact that the laser lights laser could "emanate from a potential weapon such as a sniper gun".

Congress wrote to Home Minister over breach in security of its president Rahul Gandhi y'day; says Gandhi was addressing media after filing nomination from Amethi, "a persual of his interaction will reflect that a laser was pointed at his head, on at least 7 separate occasions" pic.twitter.com/f3Jmnjhzs5 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

The letter also says that it was an "alarming" security lapse on the part of the Uttar Pradesh administration and how Rahul was a "high risk target" and "especially vulnerable" during the electioneering process.

The party enclosed a security video which shows a spot of green light on the temple of the 48-year-old party chief.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.