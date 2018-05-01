Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted to Ranchi hospital day after discharge from AIIMS; RJD chief claims institute ill-equipped to treat him

Ranchi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Tuesday, a day after he was discharged from AIIMS in New Delhi where he was being treated for heart and kidney related ailments.

The former Bihar chief minister reached Ranchi by Rajdhani Express. He was taken to RIMS in an ambulance and was admitted to the cardiology department.

"We are waiting for a medial report from RIMS. Based on it, we will take a decision on Lalu Yadav," an official of the Birsa Munda Central Jail told IANS.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to RIMS on 17 March following complaints of uneasiness in the Birsa Munda Jail where he was serving a prison term since 23 December, 2017 in connection with the fodder scam.

He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 — the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.

Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sudden shifting from the AIIMS, shortly after Congress president Rahul Gandhi called on him.