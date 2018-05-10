You are here:
Lalu Prasad gets three-day parole to attend elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage in Patna

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is serving a prison sentence following his conviction in the fodder scam cases, was on Thursday granted three-days parole to attend his son Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding in Patna, inspector-general of prison, Harsh Mangla, said.

File image of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. PTI

His parole has been granted for three days, the I-G told PTI.

However, the I-G prison was not categorical about the effective date of parole and said it depended upon when the jail authorities would release him.

Prasad's elder son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap's marriage with the daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai is scheduled on 12 May in Patna.


