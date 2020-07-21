Lalji Tandon passes away: Modi remembers his role in strengthening UP BJP, Mayawati remembers Madhya Pradesh governor
Madhya Pradesh governor and BJP veteran Lalji Tandon passed away at a Lucknow hospital on Tuesday morning, where he was admitted last month
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh governor and BJP veteran Lalji Tandon, saying he will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve the society.
Tandon passed away at a Lucknow hospital this morning where he was admitted last month. "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," Modi said in a series of tweets.
Tandon made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare, Modi said.
The prime minister recalled that Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said.
Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/6GeYOb5ApI
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2020
"Anguished by his passing away. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.
Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati condoled Tandon’s demise, saying he was a very cultured and social person. It was in August 2003, when Mayawati as the then Uttar Pradesh chief minister had tied a ‘Rakhi’ on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to Tandon, who was then the state housing and urban development minister.
