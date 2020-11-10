Lakhisarai Election Result 2020: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha seeks to retain constituency
In the last Assembly election in 2015, the seat was won by Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP by defeating Ramanand Mandal of JDU by a margin of 6,556 votes.
Lakhisarai Election Result 2020: Designated as a semi-urban seat, the Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency seat is located in Bhagalpur region and Lakhisarai district of Bihar. It is part of the (28) Munger Lok Sabha constituency.
According to News18, the Lakhisarai constituency (AC No. - 168) consists of the community development blocks Ramgarh Chowk, Halsi and Barahiya; Gram Panchayats Amahara, Morma, Balgudar, Savikpur, Kachhiyana, Bilauri, Damodarpur and Lakhisarai (M) of Lakhisarai community development block.
The constituency went to polls on 28 October 2020, the first phase of the three-phase voting.
A total of 21 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Lakhisarai seat this year. In 2015, it was 13.
Here is some information about the Lakhisarai constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,95,034
Number of male voters: 1,58,717
Number of female voters: 1,36,317
Number of transgender voters: 0
Voter turnout in 2020: 52.36 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 54.32 percent
