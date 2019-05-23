Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:45:53 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AJM Ubaidur Rahman 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Pradan Baruah 0 Votes 0% Votes
ASDP Dilip Moran 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Bhupen Narah 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Hem Kanta Miri 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Arup Kalita 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(M) Amiya Kumar Handique 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ambaz Uddin 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Probhu Lal Vaisnava 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Anup Pratim Borbaruah 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Anil Borgohain 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 14,30,994 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,35,263

Female electors: 6,95,731

Assembly Constituencies: Majuli (ST), Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana (ST), Dhemaji (ST), Jonai (ST), Chabua, Doom Dooma, Sadiya

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is currently in the BJP’s kitty. Former Congress minister Ranee Narah won the seat in 1998, 1999 and 2009 elections. In 2009 elections, Arun Kumar Sarmah of the AGP won the seat. In the 2014 polls, BJP’s Sarbananda Sonowal won the seat defeating Narah by a huge margin. He vacated the seat in 2016 to take over as Chief Minister of Assam.

Demography: The Ahom community as well as the Mishing tribe, one of the largest tribes in the North East, who also inhabit parts of Arunachal Pradesh, are the main electorates in the constituency. Tea workers are also a sizeable section of the electorate in Lakhimpur.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:45:53 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile