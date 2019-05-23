Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 14,30,994 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,35,263

Female electors: 6,95,731

Assembly Constituencies: Majuli (ST), Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana (ST), Dhemaji (ST), Jonai (ST), Chabua, Doom Dooma, Sadiya

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is currently in the BJP’s kitty. Former Congress minister Ranee Narah won the seat in 1998, 1999 and 2009 elections. In 2009 elections, Arun Kumar Sarmah of the AGP won the seat. In the 2014 polls, BJP’s Sarbananda Sonowal won the seat defeating Narah by a huge margin. He vacated the seat in 2016 to take over as Chief Minister of Assam.

Demography: The Ahom community as well as the Mishing tribe, one of the largest tribes in the North East, who also inhabit parts of Arunachal Pradesh, are the main electorates in the constituency. Tea workers are also a sizeable section of the electorate in Lakhimpur.

