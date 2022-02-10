Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra gets bail as UP votes in Phase 1

On October 3, 2021, four farmers and a journalist were crushed to death by an SUV allegedly driven by Mishra. His father Ajay Mishra is the MoS Home Affairs

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Mishra's bail comes on the day the polling for the seven-phase UP Assembly polls began.

Follow all UP Election 2022 Phase I Voting Updates HERE

In the past, his bail applications have been rejected.

Indian Express quoted Defence Counsel Salil Kumar Srivastava as saying, “During arguments on the bail application, we raised several issues including that Ashish Mishra was falsely implicated as he was not present at the spot. The court today granted bail to Ashish Mishra. The court order is not uploaded yet on its website.”

On October 3, 2021, four farmers and a journalist were crushed to death by an SUV allegedly driven by Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

He was declared the main accused by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and was arrested on 9 October, 2021.

The farmers were protesting against the visit of the state's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The incident sparked further unrest in which three more people including two BJP workers were killed.

The Opposition demanded Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's resignation. However, he continues to be a part of the Union cabinet.

The violence became a flashpoint ahead of the UP polls.

Farmers in Jat-dominated western UP have been protesting against the three farm laws which were repealed by the Centre in November last year.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the incident. In an interview with ANI, Modi said that the state government was working transparently in the probe.

Lakhimpur Kheri will vote in the fourth phase of the UP elections on 23 February.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.