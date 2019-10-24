Ladwa Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ladwa Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 1,81,912

Female electors: 86,250

Male electors: 95,662

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: Ladwa held its first elections as an Assembly constituency in 2009, and INLD’s Sher Singh Barshami defeated Congress candidate Kailasho Saini by 2,505 votes. In the following elections, INLD candidate Bachan Kaur Barshami lost to BJP’s Pawan Saini.

Sapna Badshami from INLD, Ravinder Pal Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Mewa Singh from Congress and Pawan Saini from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Known for its new grain markets, Ladwa was formed as an Assembly constituency in 2007. Its literacy rate (72.3 percent) is lower than the national average of 72.99 percent.

