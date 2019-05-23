Ladakh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal leads by over 9000 votes

Ladakh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 1,61,644 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 79,730

Male electors: 81,910

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nubra, Leh, Kargil, Zanskar

Results in last four elections: In 1999, NC candidate Hassan Khan won the election and was elected MP. Independent candidate Thupstan Chhewang won the election in 2004. In 2009, Hassan Khan ran as an independent candidate and won the election. In 2014, Chhewang ran the election with a BJP ticket won a majority by a mere 36 votes. In 2018, Chhewang resigned from his post as well as the BJP leaving the seat vacant.

Demographics: The constituency, consisting of Kargil and Ladakh districts, is one of the biggest in size in India. It is demographically divided between the Shia-dominated Kargil and Buddhist-dominated Ladakh. The tug-of-war between the two different demographics is an essential part of local politics.

