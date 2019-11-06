Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur meets Narendra Modi in Delhi; was sworn in on 31 October

New Delhi: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mathur's meeting with the prime minister comes after he was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of the newly created Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh last month. Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal had administered the oath to Mathur on 31 October.

Mathur, a 1977-batch IAS officer from Tripura cadre, had retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India in November 2018.

On 5 August, the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.