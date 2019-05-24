Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Kushinagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:47:31 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Vijay Kumar Dubey 597,039 Votes 57% Votes
SP N.P. Kushwaha Alias Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha 259,479 Votes 25% Votes
INC Kunwer Ratanjit Pratap Narayan Singh 146,151 Votes 14% Votes
ADUP Amiruddin 8,541 Votes 1% Votes
SBSP Rajiv 8,454 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 8,297 Votes 1% Votes
IND Guddi Kinnar 5,881 Votes 1% Votes
IND Shiv Kumar 3,518 Votes 0% Votes
INL P.C. Kureel 3,072 Votes 0% Votes
ABNNP Lalita 2,759 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Usman 2,715 Votes 0% Votes
PVMP Ram Pratap 2,369 Votes 0% Votes
ABGP Dr. Ganesh 1,831 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Umesh Singh 1,605 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Arvind Yadav 1,406 Votes 0% Votes
Kushinagar Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 65

Total electors: 16,80,992

Female electors: 7,50,355

Male electors: 9,30,637

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The seat came into existence only after 2008 delimitation. Parts of the seat were formerly with Padrauna Lok Sabha constituency, which no longer exists.

Assembly Constituencies:  Khadda, Padrauna, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola

Results in last four elections: While the Congress registered a victory in the 2009 elections, BJP’s Rajesh Pandey won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: Despite being a centre for religious tourism, on account of being the place where Lord Buddha attained parinirvan, the area is economically backward. The constituency has a significant presence of Brahmin voters. Muslims constitute 27 percent of the electorate in the area, while Scheduled Caste voters can also influence the elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:47:31 IST

