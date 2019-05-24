Kushinagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Kushinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 65

Total electors: 16,80,992

Female electors: 7,50,355

Male electors: 9,30,637

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The seat came into existence only after 2008 delimitation. Parts of the seat were formerly with Padrauna Lok Sabha constituency, which no longer exists.

Assembly Constituencies: Khadda, Padrauna, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola

Results in last four elections: While the Congress registered a victory in the 2009 elections, BJP’s Rajesh Pandey won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: Despite being a centre for religious tourism, on account of being the place where Lord Buddha attained parinirvan, the area is economically backward. The constituency has a significant presence of Brahmin voters. Muslims constitute 27 percent of the electorate in the area, while Scheduled Caste voters can also influence the elections.

