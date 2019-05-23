Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Nayab Singh from BJP is leading with 55.4% votes at 2:48 PM

Co-presented by


Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

May 23, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Nayab Singh 540,838 Votes 55% Votes
INC Nirmal Singh 236,918 Votes 24% Votes
BSP Shashi 59,727 Votes 6% Votes
JNKP Jai Bhagwan 57,949 Votes 6% Votes
INLD Arjun Singh Chautala 47,486 Votes 5% Votes
BPHP Raj Kumari 3,904 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Nitin 3,701 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashwini Sharma Hrittwal 3,522 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandeep Singh Bharti 2,822 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 2,589 Votes 0% Votes
IND Cs Kanwaljit Singh 2,179 Votes 0% Votes
IND Balveer Singh 1,830 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Sumer Chand 1,781 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Yogi Upadhyay 1,472 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh Chander Khatkar 1,090 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jai Parkash Sharma 1,016 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Subhash Chand Bedi 910 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rameshwar (Foji) 893 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Vikram Singh 889 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachin Gaba 723 Votes 0% Votes
NVNP Jyoti Hibana 722 Votes 0% Votes
IND Roshan Lal Muwal 711 Votes 0% Votes
IND Satish Singal 642 Votes 0% Votes
BJSMP Ram Narayan 611 Votes 0% Votes
RLKP Sandeep Kumar Kaushik 546 Votes 0% Votes
Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 14,93,283 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,89,177

Male electors: 8,04,106

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Yamunanagar was added to Ambala constituency and Pai segment was dissolved. Ladwa and Kalayat segments were added.

Assembly Constituencies: Radaur, Ladwa, Shahbad (SC), Thanesar, Pehowa, Guhla (SC), Kalayat, Kaithal, Pundri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: INLD candidate Kailasho Devi won the election in the year 1999. She was succeeded by Naveen Jindal, who contested with a Congress ticket, in 2004. He won again in 2009. However, in 2014 BJP candidate Rajkumar Saini defeated Jindal by a margin of over 1.29 lakh votes.

Demographics: Known as the Rice Bowl of Haryana, Kurukshetra recorded a population of 9,64,655. Formerly a BJP bastion, the saffron party will need a new face this election as sitting MP Rajkumar Saini launched his own party. Saini’s Loktantra Suraksha Party has tied up with BSP for the 2019 general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:03:17 IST

