Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Nayab Singh from BJP is leading with 55.4% votes at 2:48 PM

Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 14,93,283 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,89,177

Male electors: 8,04,106

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Yamunanagar was added to Ambala constituency and Pai segment was dissolved. Ladwa and Kalayat segments were added.

Assembly Constituencies: Radaur, Ladwa, Shahbad (SC), Thanesar, Pehowa, Guhla (SC), Kalayat, Kaithal, Pundri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: INLD candidate Kailasho Devi won the election in the year 1999. She was succeeded by Naveen Jindal, who contested with a Congress ticket, in 2004. He won again in 2009. However, in 2014 BJP candidate Rajkumar Saini defeated Jindal by a margin of over 1.29 lakh votes.

Demographics: Known as the Rice Bowl of Haryana, Kurukshetra recorded a population of 9,64,655. Formerly a BJP bastion, the saffron party will need a new face this election as sitting MP Rajkumar Saini launched his own party. Saini’s Loktantra Suraksha Party has tied up with BSP for the 2019 general elections.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.