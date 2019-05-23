Kurnool Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kurnool Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 1,481,791 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 519,253

Male electors: 543,424

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Adoni, Kodumur (SC), Mantralayam, Pattikonda, Alur, Kurnool, Yemmiganur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s K E Krishnamurthy was elected MP from this constituency. He was defeated by Congress party’s Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy in 2004. Reddy was elected again in 2009 but was defeated in 2014 by YSRCP’s Butta Renuka.

Demographics: This constituency has been severely affected by Naxalite activities in the region. The dense jungles in the Nallimalla hills that stretch over Kurnool provide cover to Naxalites. Local authorities claim that the jungles have been cleared out and the rebels are now under control. The TDP has fielded two-time MP from the region Reddy for the 2019 elections.

