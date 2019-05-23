Co-presented by


Kurnool Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:00:03 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
YSRCP Ayushman Doctor Sanjeev Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(M) K. Prabhakar Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dr. Parthasarathi Valmiki 0 Votes 0% Votes
SDPI Abdul Waris 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Kasula Rajasekhar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI M. Naganna 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Dandu Sheshu Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND H. Thomas 0 Votes 0% Votes
SFB G. Sanjeeva Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RRS S.Md. Shafath 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Devarapogu Maddilety 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Balija Shiva Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Srihari P.V. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND T. Beechupally 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Ahmed Ali Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
Kurnool Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 1,481,791 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 519,253

Male electors: 543,424

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Adoni, Kodumur (SC), Mantralayam, Pattikonda, Alur, Kurnool, Yemmiganur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s K E Krishnamurthy was elected MP from this constituency. He was defeated by Congress party’s Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy in 2004. Reddy was elected again in 2009 but was defeated in 2014 by YSRCP’s Butta Renuka.

Demographics: This constituency has been severely affected by Naxalite activities in the region. The dense jungles in the Nallimalla hills that stretch over Kurnool provide cover to Naxalites. Local authorities claim that the jungles have been cleared out and the rebels are now under control. The TDP has fielded two-time MP from the region Reddy for the 2019 elections.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:00:03 IST

