Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kurla profile: Three-cornered battle beckons in Mumbai's lone reserved constituency; Shiv Sena currently holds seat

Kurla Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name— Kurla

Constituency Number— 174

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors— 273481

Female Electors— 122684

Male Electors— 150793

Third Gender—4

Reserved— Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections—In both 1999 and 2004 assembly elections Congress candidate Khan Mohd. Arif Naseem won against Shiv Sena candidates Shantaram Sitaram Chauhan and Dattaram Gujar. Both candidates were defeated with at least a margin of 20,000 votes. In 2009 elections, NCP candidate Milind (Anna ) Kamble won with 41,891 votes against Shiv Sena's Mangesh Kudalkar who netted 34,920 votes. In 2014, the former runner up and Shiv Sena candidate Mangesh Kudalkar won with 41,580 votes against Vijay Baburao Kamble who received 28,901 votes in total.

In 2019, Nitin Gangaram Bhosale of Bahujan Samaj Party and Milind (Anna) Bhupal Kamble of Nationalist Congress Party will challenge incumbent MLA Mangesh Kudalkar for this seat.

Demographics—Kurla (SC) Vidhan Sabha is located in Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and comes under the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency. As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 416765 population zero is rural and 100 percent is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 13.77 and 0.32, respectively out of total population.