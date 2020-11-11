Kumhrar Election Result 2020 DECLARED: BJP's Arun Kumar Sinha wins against RJD's Dharamendra Kumar

While the BJP's Arun Kumar Sinha got 81,400 votes, the RJD's Dharamendra Kumar got 54,937 votes

Kumhrar Election Result 2020 DECLARED: The BJP's Arun Kumar Sinha won from Kumhrar against the RJD's Dharamendra Kumar.

The urban Assembly constituency of Kumhrar in Bihar's Magadh region is part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

According to News18, in the AC No - 183 Kumhrar constituency, in 2015, Arun Kumar Sinha of BJP won in the previous election by defeating Aquil Haider of INC by a margin of 37,275 votes.

Kumhrar voted in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on 3 November, 2020.

A total of 25 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Kumhrar seat this year. In 2015, it was 34.

Here is some information about the Kumhrar constituency:

Total number of voters: 4,24,001

Number of male voters: 2,25,073

Number of female voters: 1,98,557

Number of transgender voters: 25

Voter turnout in 2020: 35.69 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 38.25 percent