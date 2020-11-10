Kumhrar Election Result 2020: BJP's Arun Kumar Sinha up against RJD's Dharamendra Kumar
Kumhrar Election Result 2020: The urban Assembly constituency of Kumhrar in Bihar's Magadh region is part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.
According to News18, in the AC No - 183 Kumhrar constituency, in 2015, Arun Kumar Sinha of BJP won in the previous election by defeating Aquil Haider of INC by a margin of 37,275 votes.
Kumhrar voted in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on 3 November, 2020.
A total of 25 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Kumhrar seat this year. In 2015, it was 34.
Here is some information about the Kumhrar constituency:
Total number of voters: 4,24,001
Number of male voters: 2,25,073
Number of female voters: 1,98,557
Number of transgender voters: 25
Voter turnout in 2020: 35.69 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 38.25 percent
