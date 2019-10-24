Kudal Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kudal Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are no reserved seats under any category in the Sindhudurg district.

Constituency Name—Kudal

Constituency Number—269

District Name—Sindhudurg

Total Electors—215493

Female Electors—108388

Male Electors—107105

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Naik Vaibhav Vijay won 70582 votes against Congress candidate Narayan Tatu Rane's 60206 votes for the seat.

In 2009, Congress candidate Narayan Tatu Rane secured 71921 votes against SHS candidate Naik Vaibhav Vijay's 47666 and won the election.

In 2019, Kudal constituency will see Arvind Namdeo Mondkar of Congress, Kasalkar Ravindra Harishchandra of BSP and Dheeraj Vishwanath Parab of MNS among others fight for this seat.

